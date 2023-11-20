If you have high estrogen, there are a lot of things you can do at home to help support your hormones naturally. Of course, none of these are short-term solutions; you'll need to commit to sustained lifestyle changes to see some real (and lasting) results. If you're concerned that you might have an estrogen-related condition, like PCOS or endometriosis, check in with your doctor. They can order tests to help discover the best path forward.