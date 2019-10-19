mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Home

Why It Might Be High Time To Swap Out Your Shower Curtain

Emma Loewe
mbg Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."

Image by Natalie JEFFCOTT / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
October 19, 2019

Shower curtains are one of those things that we often use (at least once a day, hopefully!) and hardly ever think about. But this overlooked bathroom fixture has actually been associated with some pretty nasty stuff over the years. Here's what you should look out for when you're in the market for a new one.

The one thing that should never be in your shower curtain: PVC.

PVC—or polyvinyl chloride—is a type of plastic used in vinyl flooring, insulation, and, you guessed it, shower curtains. It's strong but also flexible. Serious doubts about the widely used material started to surface over a decade ago, when people complained of headaches and dizziness after smelling the pungently chemical odor of their new PVC shower curtains.

These complaints are part of what prompted Mike Schade and his team at The Center for Health, Environment & Justice to investigate what exactly was going on in PVC shower curtains. Back in 2008, they set out to buy five different curtains, test them for certain chemicals, and study if and how these chemicals made their way into the surrounding air over the course of 28 days.

"We found that one new curtain on its own can release over 100 chemicals into indoor air, some of them persisting in the air for at least 28 days," Schade, who is now a campaign director at Safer Chemicals, Healthy Families, explains. The shower curtains had low levels of chemicals associated with everything from endocrine disruption to respiratory issues. All of them also contained phthalates: hormone disrupters that are known to linger in the environment.

The 2008 study only tested how the shower curtains affected the surrounding air when dry—not when exposed to hot, humid temperatures like they would be in an actual shower. Schade predicts that these conditions could only stir up more toxicity.

"I think there's a very good chance that vinyl shower curtains—even after you've had one in your home for months—continue to off-gas and release phthalates... Research has shown that heat and humidity can increase the release of chemicals from PVC products."

There are also environmental concerns associated with PVC across every stage of the material's life cycle. "When they're manufactured, they can pose significant risks to the workers and communities where they're made. When they're used in homes, they can be a significant source of indoor air pollution. And finally, when they're disposed of in landfills or incinerators, [they can release] dioxins that are considered the most toxic man-made chemical on the planet."

Though many companies did vow to ban or decrease sales of PVC shower curtains following the 2008 report, Schade says he does still see them on shelves, especially at budget retailers like dollar stores.

Article continues below

What to look for in a healthier shower curtain.

Unlike many dangerous chemicals that go unlabeled on products, PVC is almost always discernible on shower curtains. If you see one labeled "PVC" or "vinyl," steer clear and move on to other options.

PEVA (polyethylene vinyl acetate) and EVA (ethylene vinyl acetate) have arisen as PVC alternatives over the years, and though these don't contain phthalates, they can still off-gas and release chemicals into the environment over time.

"It's not as egregious [as PVC], but I still don't think it's a good alternative," Tasha Stoiber Ph.D., a senior scientist at the Environmental Working Group who specializes in environmental chemistry, says of PEVA curtains.

She also recommends skipping any curtains labeled "antimicrobial" since they're usually treated with a lot of unnecessary chemicals that don't even work very well. (You're better off just washing your curtain regularly.)

Her favorite healthier materials for shower curtains are tightly woven cottons or linens—though it tends to be more expensive. "The downside is they're not going to be entirely waterproof. It will take some time for them to dry, and they might get moldy." Polyester is another popular option that's less likely to get moldy over time. Though it's a synthetic material, Stoiber says it's still worlds better than a PVC. Polyester is also commonly used in shower curtain liners, which are good for those who have a cotton or linen curtain and want to protect it from soaking up water and getting moldy.

A few highly rated options made from these cleaner materials:

Article continues below

A nontoxic shower curtain cleaning routine that protects against mold and mildew.

It's important to clean your shower curtain regularly—especially if it's made from a natural material. And no, the water from the shower doesn't count! You're better off throwing it in the washing machine with a mixture that's equal parts baking soda and powdered laundry detergent. Once a month, wash your curtain on a high-heat setting and be sure it air dries completely before getting wet again. This will help prevent mold and mildew from forming.

One last bathroom best practice: Be sure to keep your humidity in check after you run your shower. "Ventilating your bathroom is always important," Stoiber says. "Open the window, turn on the fan, and make sure your bathroom dries out. Remove that moisture to make sure your shower curtain can dry."

Want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of the best-selling book, The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$19.99

Clean Living 101

With Heather White
Clean Living 101
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/non-toxic-and-pvc-free-shower-curtains-6-healthier-options

Your article and new folder have been saved!