I remember one afternoon telling my mom I did not feel well, and had a throbbing pain in my head for a couple of days. After a visit to my family physician, the doctor conducted some normal tests, and when I assumed we were done and going home, the doctor said, “Renée, enjoy your vacation.” Little did I know that meant I was to be admitted to the hospital for the next ten days for treatment of a life-threatening internal staph infection of my bloodstream that was rapidly attacking my body’s major organs. My brain, heart, and lungs were suddenly at risk from this invasive bloodstream infection.

By age twelve, my hormones were abruptly changing, and the first menstruation that came and never left led me to become severely anemic and in need of a blood transfusion. I did not feel like myself—I had no energy and felt sick every day. I had countless visits with different doctors to get my hormones and cycle under control. Finally, I was provided with labels for the condition and symptoms I had been wrestling with. At the age of thirteen, I discovered that I had PCOS.

At the forefront of my adolescence, I felt the pressure to act as normal as possible and not let symptoms or labels define me. During this discovery phase, I was striving to be just like all the other kids involved in activities and athletics, but I remained extremely lethargic and quietly in the depths of physical suffering. I was discouraged and confused, not having the energy that my peers had. I was always athletic and never wanted to show signs of weakness. Being active was an outlet for me to disengage from the reality of what I was experiencing and feel normal. It also created a self-awareness in my athletic ability to listen to my body. Something was very wrong. I began having difficulty walking up the stairs without being short of breath. I could not lay on my side without discomfort or chest pain. I lost the ability to yawn, take a deep breath, or even lay on my side. I felt as though I had an elephant on my chest.

I spent countless days meeting with doctors to help identify the root cause of these dire symptoms. Looking physically healthy on the outside, doctors explained to me this could be a hormone connection, that my chest bone was growing as I was probably experiencing symptoms of a growth spurt. I was prescribed ibuprofen to manage the symptoms and bring the inflammation down. I began taking Advil as if it came from a Pez candy dispenser. What I did not know was this was not normal. This is not how you are supposed to feel. You should not have to medicate daily. I was chronically ill, struggling, and suffering, and I did not know my body was failing me.