Use for: Stews, searing vegetables

French company Le Creuset has been creating safe, high-quality cookware for nearly a century. This pan has the heat retention of cast iron but is covered in an enamel glaze that makes it easier to clean. Its wide, shallow base makes it great for searing vegetables and whipping up stews. And its bright color and classic design mean it can double as a serving platter, too. It comes with a lifetime warranty, so with a little TLC, you won't need to buy another one ever again.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Buffet Casserole with Glass Lid ($332.95)