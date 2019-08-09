Found: The 5 Best Fry Pans For Safe High-Heat Cookin'

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) is a chemical compound found in a lot of nonstick cookware. It keeps food from sticking to pans and makes them easier to clean. But at temperatures above 570°F, the tippy top of a stovetop burner's range, PTFE has been shown to emit smoke that can spur flu-like symptoms. Old fry pans that were made before 2013 could also contain PFOA, another nonstick chemical that has been banned from cookware due to potential health risks. (The American Cancer Society lists it as a potential carcinogen.)

There's some controversy about how damaging PTFE and PFOA compounds actually are to our health, and more research needs to be done on their impact. However, we do know that these oil- and water-based chemicals are really persistent in our environment and could damage ecosystems over time.

Luckily these days it's easy to find pans designed to reach high temperatures without emitting potentially dangerous chemicals. Here are a few options that can stand the heat: