We have a long-held belief that if you want to be responsible players in the clean beauty industry, it is vital that you stay on top of the research. What we advocate for in regards to skin and hair care products, makeup, and ingredients changes with the time and available data. This is why our definition of clean and safe beauty is always evolving and adjusting.

Well, recent research conducted at the University of Notre Dame and published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology Letters found some pretty alarming news: About half of U.S. and Canadian cosmetics contain Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), an industrial compound associated with serious health conditions. The researchers tested many types of makeup products to detect high levels of fluorine, an indicator that PFAS are present. Most of the products tested did not indicate having PFAS on their ingredient list. Yes, really.

Allow us to explain what this means, and what it means for your products going forward.