It Exists: Sustainable Cookware That's Less Than $100

How's your pot and pan cabinet looking these days? If your cookware is super chipped or dated, it might be time for an upgrade—especially if it predates 2013. Before then, certain nonstick pans were made using PFOAs, synthetic compounds that have been deemed dangerous to human health, especially when heated to high temperatures. Since this class of chemicals is designed to resist water, oil, and the like, they also stick around in the environment for a long, long time. (High levels of them have been found in drinking water supplies across the U.S. too.)

The problem is, high-quality, PFOA-free cookware that will last a lifetime can be super expensive, so we compiled a list of brands that are making pots and pans with your health, the environment, and your wallet in mind. Check them out the next time you're in the market, and be sure to bring your old ones to a certified recycler so they can be broken down responsibly. Find one in your area here!