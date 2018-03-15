Your Definitive Guide To Buying A Nontoxic Mattress

The year 2018 might go down in history as the heyday of mattresses, an age in which hundreds of brands vied for our attention both in stores and online. In addition to claims of comfort and support, mattresses are now advertising dozens of different labels that mean little to the average shopper.

"A consumer wouldn't know what's going into a mattress just by looking at a label with a green leaf on it versus one with a shirt and a green circle," Charlotte Vallaeys, a Consumer Reports' senior policy analyst, tells mindbodygreen. "It's very confusing for someone who's shopping and wants to distinguish between different mattresses just by looking at the label."

We spoke with Vallaeys and Tasha Stoiber, another industry expert over at the Environmental Working Group, to break down exactly what you need to know about mattresses if you care about sustainability and low toxicity. Here's their take on what to look for in today's crowded marketplace: