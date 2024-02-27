Your Definitive Guide To Buying A Nontoxic Mattress

Birch by Helix's natural foam and wool mattress also sneaks in a layer of individual steel coils for added support. It's firm but soft, making it ideal for back and stomach sleepers who don't want to sink into their bed at night. The design includes increased lumbar support, which is great for pack pain, and reinforced edges.

Birch is a New York-based company that sells a variety of mattresses, toppers, and pillows, so you can work with them to personalize your sleep setup. The mattress arrives compressed and rolled up in a box, and the brand recommends waiting one to two hours to let it fully expand. Thanks to the natural materials, there shouldn’t be any off-gassing smells.