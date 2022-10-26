The 8 Best Mattresses For Stomach Sleepers Of 2022, For A Healthier Sleep
Prioritizing restful, high quality sleep is one of the most impactful things you can do for your health. And, while it’s not the healthiest position for your spine, if your best shot at restorative sleep means laying on your stomach, you can at least keep your body aligned with the best mattresses for stomach sleepers.
There are a few factors to consider when searching for a mattress that’s suitable for your sleeping position. To help you achieve the supported snooze you deserve, we consulted an expert and scoured the market for the models best aligned with their advice. Below, learn more about what to look for in a mattress, and uncover our top picks.
The best mattresses for stomach sleepers of 2022:
What type of mattress is best for a stomach sleeper?
The simple answer is a medium-firm to firm mattress with good support, but in reality, a few additional factors are at play.
First and foremost, focus on your alignment. “Sleeping on your stomach is actually the least healthy position for optimal spinal health,” explains Seema Bonney, M.D., founder and director of the Anti-Aging & Longevity Center of Philadelphia. “This position flattens the natural curve of the spine, and puts pressure on the muscles of the spine and the vertebral joints. It also causes you to turn the neck to one side of the other which can cause neck and upper back pain.”
Still, if you get your best rest in the prone position, fear not—there are plenty of supportive mattresses to keep your spine in better alignment when snoozing face down.
One small study from 20161 found latex mattresses to be better than polyurethane foam for evenly distributing pressure across the body. Additionally, hybrid mattresses are often more supportive than all-foam beds, and therefore a better fit for keeping your body supported and aligned. If you love the feeling of memory foam, a firmer memory foam mattress might suit your needs, but it isn’t the best material for stomach sleepers.
The last thing to consider is the quality and toxicity of your bed. While these factors should always be top of mind when selecting a mattress, it's especially important for stomach sleepers who often have their faces in more direct contact with the mattress (especially when breathing). Some beds shine brighter in this department by using organic and natural materials with reputable certifications. We've made note of these below.
How we picked:
These mattresses are medium-firm to firm beds that are geared toward folks who need spinal support while they snooze—stomach sleepers, that’s you!
We gave each of these beds an eco-friendliness rating. While all of the brands on this list make some effort toward sustainability, higher scores went to those that focus on organic, sustainably-sourced materials and make extra efforts toward helping the planet.
We read hundreds of reviews from stomach sleepers to find out what they love (or don’t love) about each of these mattresses.
Everyone’s budget is different, so we included a range of mattresses at varying price points. Plus, these brands offer sleep trials and warranties.
Our picks of the best mattresses for stomach sleepers:
Best for heavy stomach sleepers: The WinkBed (Plus)
Pros:
- Firm enough for stomach sleeping
- Multiple firmness options
Cons:
- Plus model is more expensive
- Delivery may take longer
With a firm, yet plush design, the WinkBed is a great pick for stomach sleepers of any size. But what makes this bed a great pick for larger bodied folks is the brand's "Firmer" and "Plus" firmness options. The Plus option is recommended for anyone over 250 pounds. It’s the same luxury hybrid with recycled, individually wrapped coils, gel foam, and a plush Euro top, but it adds an extra layer of zoned support latex foam and more edge support coils.
The WinkBed arrives compressed and rolled in a box. It’ll expand rather quickly, and you can sleep on the mattress as soon as it’s reached its full size (although some reviews say the bed gets more comfortable throughout the first week).
What customers say:
This mattress has 4.8 out of 5 stars across 8,000 reviews. It’s a hit with all sleep positions, and couples in particular. “We both were not sleeping well and researched mattresses and decided on the WinkBed because my husband is a big guy, sleeps on his stomach a lot. It’s the perfect combination of softness on top yet the firm support we need,” one reviewer raves. Another, who swapped their Firmer model for the Plus within the 120 night window, said customer service was a breeze to work with.
Eco-friendliness rating: 3 out of 5. This mattress’ cover is made with sustainable, eucalyptus-derived Tencel and recycled steel coils. The brand’s materials are also CertiPUR-US and OKEO-TEX Standard 100 certified.
Best for stomach sleepers with back pain: Birch Luxe Natural Mattress
Pros:
- Organic, natural materials
- Added lumbar support for preventing back pain
Cons:
- Too firm for some
- Shorter sleep trial
Research shows that a medium-firm mattress is best option for back pain, and this hybrid model fits the bill with a seven out of 10 on the brand's firmness scale. This Luxe model is the higher end version of the original Birch bed, featured in our roundup of the best mattresses for lower back pain.
This upgraded model has an added layer of lumbar support, which gives an overall firmer feel that's better for those who sleep on their stomach. Along with using natural materials—think Talalay latex, individually wrapped steel coils, and comfort layers of GOTS-certified organic cashmere and Wool Integrity NZ-certified organic wool—the model features reinforced edges for added durability (and more room for couples to sprawl).
Shipped compressed and rolled into a box, the Luxe Natural mattress shouldn’t have any unpleasant off-gassing smells while it expands. The brand says it should reach full height within two hours.
What customers say:
This mattress has 4.6 out of five stars overall, and over 3,200 reviews (although, it’s tough to distinguish which reviews are for the original model versus the Luxe). The comments are positive from people who say this mattress is great for stomach sleepers and relieving back pain. One person writes, “This mattress has eliminated aching backs in the morning and allows us to sleep on side, stomach, or back comfortably.”
On the con side, if you sleep with someone who isn’t a stomach sleeper, they might find this bed too firm. If that’s the case, a few people recommend Birch’s Organic Mattress Topper.
Eco-friendliness rating:
4 out of 5. Birch’s eco-friendly certifications make this mattress a great sustainable pick. We also appreciate that Birch will donate or recycle your mattress if you end up returning it.
Best firm: Avocado Green Mattress
Pros:
- Organic & sustainably-sourced materials
- Supportive, firm hybrid design
Cons:
- Delivery & customer service don’t get great reviews
- May not suit combination sleepers
While Avocado is known for its dedication to organic and sustainably-sourced materials, the brand also makes one of our top picks for stomach sleepers who want a firmer option. The hybrid design combines supportive coils with 3 inches of GOLS-certified organic latex to hit a 7 out of 10 on the brand's firmness scale.
The hand-tufted design has five zones of targeted support and is needle-tufted by hand for maximum durability. For an additional fee, you can add on a plush pillow-top for a gentle-firm feel that's better suited to smaller folks (or the side sleeper who you might be sharing your bed with).
Shipped directly from the brand's factory in Los Angeles, California, the mattresses arrive compressed and rolled in a box. Luckily, the emphasis of natural and organic materials means you won’t experience any weird smells as it expands to full form.
What customers say:
With 4.7 out of five stars across over 17,000 reviews, this mattress gets a lot of love. “I am a stomach sleeper and need a firm mattress but I also need a soft surface on top of the firm support. This mattress does it perfectly, best mattress I've ever had,” one person says.
The company has a generous year-long trial period but, on the con side, the most common complaints from reviewers were actually about delivery or customer service during the return process.
Eco-friendliness rating:
5 out of 5. Beyond using organic and sustainably-sourced materials, Avocado is a brand that walks the walk. It’s a carbon-negative company, which means the brand voluntarily offsets more than 100% of its emissions, and provides a yearly impact report on sustainability efforts.
Best adjustable: Saatva Solaire
Pros:
- Customizable firmness on each side
- Natural, organic materials
Cons:
- Expensive
- Doesn’t work with all adjustable bases
An air bed with a luxury, organic cotton Euro pillow top, this mattress comes with an attached remote that allows you to choose from 50 firmness options. Even better, the queen size and larger models have separate air chambers—so partners can customize their sides of the bed.
An adjustable mattress is a great option for stomach sleepers, or anyone who wants to take comfort into their own hands. Plus, this bed includes a thick layer of buoyant natural latex and cooling memory foam above the air chamber for added cushioning.
Unlike most of the other options here, this bed comes with free white glove delivery and setup, which is especially helpful if you order a split king model or the brand’s adjustable base. Your delivery team might even take your old bed out for you, depending on the make and model.
What customers say:
There aren’t many reviews of the Solaire on Saatva’s website, but most of the comments are positive. “The quality is great. I'm a stomach sleeper and this is the first mattress that I've owned where I don't wake up with lower back pain,” one person writes.
Some reviewers say that it took them a while to find their preferred firmness level, but positive and negative reviews speak very highly about the brand’s generous trial period and customer service.
Eco-friendliness rating: 4 out of 5. Saatva could go a little further in the sustainability department, but we appreciate the use of natural latex, CertiPUR-US certified foam, and organic cotton in this bed. The brand also use a plant-based, nontoxic antimicrobial treatment on each of its beds.
Best memory foam: Brentwood Home Cypress Mattress (Classic)
Pros:
- Uses non-toxic, plant-based memory foam
- Option for hybrid or taller models
Cons:
- Less edge support
- Mixed reviews about unboxing
Because memory foam hugs your body, it’s typically better suited for side sleepers than stomach sleepers. Still, if you’re someone who loves the cushiony feel of memory foam, a firmer model like this one might be a good fit for you. The Classic version of this bed is 11-inches tall and on the firmer side for an all-foam bed, rated at a six out of 10. While it’s the firmest option, and likely the best bet for stomach sleepers, you can also choose a 13-inch height or make this bed a hybrid, with an additional layer of cushion and coils for support and airflow.
This mattress is compressed and rolled in a box for shipping. While most memory foam is made from polyurethane, this bed uses a blend of plant-based memory foam, which is better for the environment and reduces the potential for off-gassing smells. Brentwood Home has more certifications for non-toxic materials than most all-foam mattresses, such as OKEO-TEX Standard 100 and GREENGUARD Gold.
What customers say:
There are over 1,000 reviews for this mattress, and it is rated 4.7 out of five stars overall. One reviewer writes, “It is very comfortable and supportive enough for a stomach sleeper like me. My husband and I noticed that we sleep much deeper and feel very refreshed now when we wake up.”
Some negative reviews mention a lack of edge support on this bed (which is common with memory foam mattresses) and some people say their all foam model never seemed to expand all the way.
Eco-friendliness rating:
5 out of 5. This brand is part of the Avocado Green family, which is focused on sustainability. It’s also a certified B corporation and Certified Climate Neutral, meaning the company fully offsets its emissions). Plus, you'll find the brand does plenty to educate consumers about sourcing and production.
Best budget: SleepOnLatex Pure Green Organic Mattress
Pros:
- Super budget-friendly
- Natural & organic materials
Cons:
- Thinner mattress
- Shorter trial period
As with some other beds on this list, this mattress is made from supportive and buoyant natural latex, which is a great surface for stomach sleepers. With a thick layer of firm GOTS- and GOLS-certified latex foam as the base, you can choose between a medium (recommended for side sleepers and couples) or a firm (recommended for back and stomach sleepers) top layer. It’s all wrapped up in a GOTS-certified organic cotton and wool cover—oh, and it’s the most affordable mattress on this list.
It ships same-day from the brand’s Chicago warehouse and arrives compressed and rolled in a box. The brand recently shifted toward wrapping its beds in paper, rather than plastic, for sustainability reasons. You can also find this mattress on Amazon—just keep in mind that the warranty and return policy might vary by retailer.
What customers say:
One reviewer writes, “I’m a side and partial stomach sleeper. At first I thought maybe it was too firm, but I’m falling asleep faster, staying asleep and not sore in the morning.”
Most negative or mixed reviews are from folks who prefer a softer mattress—and a few complain that the floppy structure makes it difficult to move. Still, even most negative reviews praise the responsiveness of the brand’s customer service.
Eco-friendliness rating:
4 out of 5. The company is committed to using non toxic materials, has a stack of reputable certifications, and has made efforts to switch to more sustainable packaging.
Best hybrid: Nest Sparrow Signature Hybrid
Pros:
- Breathable hybrid design
- Dual firmness options for king and split king models
Cons:
- No organic materials
- Too firm for some
Another great adjustable option, this hybrid design combines supportive steel coils, cool gel foam, and a customizable, removable middle comfort layer. When ordering, you can choose a comfort layer from three firmness options: Plush, Medium, and Firm. If you share your bed with a partner and have different sleep styles, there’s an option to select two different comfort levels in king and split king models.
The brand also offers a “Lifetime Renewal Exchange,” which allows you to exchange your original comfort layer for a different firmness. This can be especially helpful for extending your mattress’ life down the line.
The Sparrow Signature Hybrid arrives compressed and rolled in a box, and the comfort layer you selected will already be tucked inside. It shouldn’t let off any funky smells from the packaging, and you can sleep on it right away.
What customers say:
One stomach sleeper writes, “My body feels good, no complaints or aches when I get up. I'm getting a good night's sleep.” Most people appreciate the customization of this bed, but a few folks say the medium comfort layer is rather firm.
Eco-friendliness rating: 2 out of 5. This bed doesn’t contain any organic or sustainably-sourced materials, but we do appreciate the Renewal Exchange initiative, which can help extend the life of your Nest mattress. For a more sustainable pick, check out the brand’s Owl Natural Latex Hybrid.
Best soft: Spindle Organic Latex Mattress
Pros:
- Certified organic materials
- Customizable from home
Cons:
- Weaker edge support
- Adjustable layers are heavy
Firmness is key for keeping stomach sleepers in alignment, and mattresses feel different for everyone, depending on their body’s size. For those who prefer a slightly softer mattress, the Spindle Organic Latex Mattress has a customizable firmness level, even after you’ve brought it home. It’s an all-foam mattress that comes with a layer of soft, medium, and firm organic Dunlop latex foam that you can rearrange to find what feels comfortable for you.
Latex foam is buoyant and supportive, making this a great pick for stomach sleepers—but if you still can’t get comfortable after sleeping on it for 60 nights, the company will refund you and help donate your bed to charity. And if you end up keeping your bed, you can continue to customize the firmness at any time, by buying a different layer of latex at a 30% discount.
Shipping is quick, and the layers of your bed will arrive individually rolled and compressed. The process of putting your bed together will likely require a second set of hands, since you’ll need to stack the heavy, floppy latex layers and find a setup that feels comfortable. But, thanks to its organic materials, this bed shouldn’t let off any funky smells during the process.
What customers say:
One person writes, “We absolutely love it. We were a little worried at first about the multi-layered aspect of it, but it’s actually really nice to have the option of varying firmness. Possibly the best mattress I’ve ever owned.”
On the con side, some people weren’t able to get comfortable regardless of how they layered their bed. Still, anyone who dealt with customer service for a question or return has great things to say about the help they received.
Eco-friendliness rating:
4 out of 5. Spindle is a smaller, family-run mattress company that uses nontoxic, GOTS- and GOLS-certified organic materials.
How to choose:
Keep it firm: As we’ve mentioned, firmer surfaces are your best shot at keeping your spine in alignment on your stomach. Of course, firmness feels different depending on your body size—so people under 150 pounds may prefer a medium-firm model.
Keep it cool: Cooling materials like wool, cotton, latex and perforated foams help regulate temperatures, as will hybrid models with coils for added breathability.
Keep it clean: With your mouth and nose a few centimeters away from the mattress, you’ll want to feel good about the materials used in your bed. Focus on textiles that are certified against toxicity and organic if possible.
FAQ:
Which firmness is best for stomach sleepers?
Stomach sleepers need a firmer surface to stay in alignment while they sleep. But comfort is subjective, so a medium-firm to firm mattress may feel different depending on your body weight. Your best bet is the firmest mattress you can sleep comfortably on.
Are adjustable beds good for stomach sleepers?
An adjustable mattress is a great pick for stomach sleepers, as it will allow you to customize firmness at home. Split adjustable models are especially helpful for couples who sleep in different positions, or have contrasting firmness preferences.
Should stomach sleepers use a pillow?
According to Bonney, probably not. “If you do have to sleep on your stomach, remove the pillow underneath your head so your spine is better aligned,” she explains. If you do prefer to sleep with a pillow, a squishier option (like a down pillow) may be a better pick.
The takeaway.
While experts don’t recommend stomach sleeping, if it’s the key to a restorative night’s sleep for you, the mattresses on this list will help you get the shuteye you deserve. Just be sure to consider the firmness of your mattress, to give your spine its best chance at alignment. If you’re looking for a pillow to sleep comfortably on your stomach, we have plenty of suggestions.
