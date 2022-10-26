The simple answer is a medium-firm to firm mattress with good support, but in reality, a few additional factors are at play.

First and foremost, focus on your alignment. “Sleeping on your stomach is actually the least healthy position for optimal spinal health,” explains Seema Bonney, M.D., founder and director of the Anti-Aging & Longevity Center of Philadelphia. “This position flattens the natural curve of the spine, and puts pressure on the muscles of the spine and the vertebral joints. It also causes you to turn the neck to one side of the other which can cause neck and upper back pain.”

Still, if you get your best rest in the prone position, fear not—there are plenty of supportive mattresses to keep your spine in better alignment when snoozing face down.

One small study from 20161 found latex mattresses to be better than polyurethane foam for evenly distributing pressure across the body. Additionally, hybrid mattresses are often more supportive than all-foam beds, and therefore a better fit for keeping your body supported and aligned. If you love the feeling of memory foam, a firmer memory foam mattress might suit your needs, but it isn’t the best material for stomach sleepers.

The last thing to consider is the quality and toxicity of your bed. While these factors should always be top of mind when selecting a mattress, it's especially important for stomach sleepers who often have their faces in more direct contact with the mattress (especially when breathing). Some beds shine brighter in this department by using organic and natural materials with reputable certifications. We've made note of these below.