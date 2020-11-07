If you really love sleeping on your stomach, Bhopal suggests using a flat pillow (or no pillow at all) to reduce that pressure on your back. But ideally, you might want to try side or back sleeping.

Sleeping on your back is considered the best for spinal alignment, though it can cause problems for people who snore, have sleep apnea, or even acid reflux. If those aren't issues for you, just make sure you have a pillow that supports your head and neck.

For side sleeping, Bhopal and Darley both suggest strategic pillow placement. You can put one pillow behind you and another between your knees to support your hips, Bhopal says, or per Darley's recommendation, a body pillow along your stomach can keep you from fully rolling onto it.

And if all else fails and you're still waking up on your stomach, Hardick says it's important to offset stomach sleeping with at-home exercises to help out your neck and back, and even consider seeing a chiropractor if necessary.