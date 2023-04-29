The 8 Best Adjustable Bases & Matching Mattresses To Maximize Your Sleep

A good night's sleep isn't just essential to starting your day off on the right foot—it's also crucial to your overall well-being and longevity. While one night of subpar snoozing may not seem like a big deal, the resulting hour of sleep deprivation could take up to four days1 to recover from. Yikes!

One of the easiest steps you can take to maximize your shut-eye is finding the right mattress; some of us may require an extra-firm mattress to optimize our zzz's, while others need something entirely different. If you're not sure where you fall into the spectrum or need something highly personalized, the best adjustable beds are the optimal way to upgrade your sleep space.

The ability to adjust both the firmness and angling of your bed comes with plenty of perks, including the ability to potentially mitigate pain or find your Goldilocks mattress. Plus, adjustable beds often allow for two separate customizations, so those sleeping with a partner can further personalize their side of the bed.

Whether you're considering an adjustable bed or mattress, we've got all the right picks to ensure your sleep setup sets you up for a night of success.