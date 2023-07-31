12 Quick Ways To Wake Yourself Up In The Morning, From Sleep Specialists

There are a few benefits to making your bed every morning. The first is a sense of accomplishment; you've only been awake for a few minutes but have already checked something off your to-do list. The second is fluffing your pillows and fixing your sheets will also weaken your argument for why you should crawl back under the covers. The more primped and primed your bedding, the more likely you are to stay awake and move on from your bedroom.