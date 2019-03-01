Anyone Else Having Crazy Dreams When They Detox?

Knowing I'm the health editor at mindbodygreen, it probably won't surprise you to learn that I've done my fair share of cleanses and detoxes. Trying out the latest nutrition protocols, like fasting or the ketogenic diet, is part of my job.

This past month I joined some friends who were trying out a 2-week cleanse. And despite sleeping like a rock and getting our digestion back on track, all three of us experienced a very strange symptom: We had the craziest, most vivid dreams almost every night during the cleanse.

Naturally, I had a lot of questions. Is this normal? Does it happen to everyone? What's the science behind it? I reached out to some of our top health experts, including Dr. Frank Lipman—an mbg Collective member , class instructor, and the creator of a detox program himself, to learn more about these crazy detox dreams.