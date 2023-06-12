There are plenty of benefits to waking up early, even if your version of early is a bit later than someone else's. Remember, your bears and lions might be waking up at 6 a.m. with no problem, but if you're a wolf who wakes up closer to 7 a.m. and that feels early enough for you, don't feel like you have to force yourself to get up earlier.

Once your routinely waking up at the same time, you count on your morning routine to add consistency and reliability into your day. You know what to expect, and so does your body—so you'll be much more likely to wake up feeling alert, and potentially even without an alarm at that.

Beyond that, some research suggests that getting up early could also improve productivity4 , not to mention you'll simply feel like you have more hours in the day to get things done.

And when you can keep your wake time consistent, even on the weekends, you'll avoid "social jet lag" (AKA throwing off your sleep schedule in order to sleep in when you can), which research suggests can negatively impact your cholesterol5 , diet6 , and cardiometabolic health7 .