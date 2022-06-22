It was board-certified sleep specialist Michael J. Breus, Ph.D. who coined the four sleep chronotypes, so we asked him for a thorough rundown of bears and their needs. And as he tells mbg, they're actually the most common sleep type out there.

"The entire world operates on a bear's schedule," he says, noting this is because there appears to be quite a lot of them out there. (About 55% of people, based on the 1.5 million people who have taken Breus' chronotype quiz online). Bears are characterized by waking and sleeping with the sun, so they're definitely not night-owls, preferring to wake up relatively early.

Breus further explains that the quiz has identified a handful of key personality traits for bears: cautiousness, a tendency for extroversion, friendliness, being "easy to talk to," and open-mindedness. "Some of the behaviors they appear to endorse," he adds, "include avoiding conflict, hoping to be healthy (and often falling short), prioritizing happiness, and not liking a lot of change."