Want Great Sex? Your Sleep Type Can Tell You The Best Time To Have It
Most of us fall under one of four "sleep chronotypes," which are lions, bears, wolves, and dolphins. Understanding your sleep type can help you figure out the best times during the day to be productive, work out, eat, and yes, even have sex. Curious? Here, a sleep expert explains the best time of day to have sex for every possible sleep chronotype couple combination.
A quick refresh on the chronotypes.
As board-certified sleep specialist and co-author of Energize! Michael J. Breus, Ph.D. explains, your sleep chronotype is dictated by your body's circadian rhythm, which plays a big role in your energy levels throughout the day.
When you know your chronotype (take this chronotype quiz if you're unsure what bucket you fall into), you're able to schedule your days in a way that makes sense for you and your energy levels. Here's an overview of each of the four types:
- Lions: Morning people who like to wake up early and are most productive in the morning
- Bears: Sleep schedule is synced with the sun, with most productivity in the morning
- Wolves: Prefer to wake up later in the day, most productive in the afternoon/evening
- Dolphins: Trouble waking up and falling asleep, most productive around midday
The best time to have sex for each chronotype.
First of all, Breus notes there's never really a "wrong" time to have sex, and all of the chronotypes benefit from morning sex, as well, due to hormonal levels when we first wake up. That said, he explains, "Like nearly all daily activities, sexual motivation and desire ebb and flow according to your bio-time. Paying attention to the 'when' of your intimacy can deliver some pretty hot and heavy benefits to your sex life."
The following lists are structured for all types of couples, given the biological differences at play. Once you and your partner calculate your chronotypes, you're ready to dive under the sheets.
- Female dolphin & male dolphin: 8 pm, 8 am
- Female dolphin & male lion: 8 pm, 7 am
- Female dolphin & male bear: 10 pm, 8 am
- Female dolphin & male wolf: 8 pm, 9 am
- Female lion & male dolphin: 7 pm, 7 am
- Female lion & male lion: 6 pm, 6 am
- Female lion & male bear: 8 pm, 7 am
- Female lion & male wolf: 7 pm, 8 am
- Female bear & male dolphin: 8 pm, 7:30 am
- Female bear & male lion: 9 pm, 7:30 am
- Female bear & male bear: 10 pm, 7:30 am
- Female bear & male wolf: 10:30 pm, 8 am
- Female wolf & male dolphin: 9 pm, 9 am
- Female wolf & male lion: 9 pm, 9 am
- Female wolf & male bear: 10 pm, 9 am,
- Female wolf & male dolphin: 11 pm
- Dolphin & dolphin: 8 pm
- Dolphin & lion: 8 pm, 8 am
- Dolphin & bear: 9 pm
- Dolphin & wolf: 10 pm
- Lion & lion: 6 pm, 6 am
- Lion & bear: 9 pm, 7 am
- Lion & wolf: 9 pm, 9 am
- Bear & bear: 7:30 pm
- Bear & wolf: 10 pm
- Wolf & wolf: 11 pm
- Dolphin & dolphin: 8 am, 8 pm
- Dolphin & lion: 7 am, 8 pm
- Dolphin & bear: 8 am, 10 pm
- Dolphin & wolf: 9 am, 10 pm
- Lion & lion: 6 am, 6 pm
- Lion & bear: 7 am, 9 pm
- Lion & wolf: 9 am, 9 pm
- Bear & bear: 7:30 am, 10 pm
- Bear & wolf: 10 am, 10 pm
- Wolf & wolf: 11 am, 11 pm
The bottom line:
There's never a bad time to have sex, so don't feel like you have to pass up a steamy opportunity when it arises. But if you're looking to amp things up and work with your body's clock, keep an eye out for those special times a day when the mood may be just right.
