 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Sex
Want Great Sex? Your Sleep Type Can Tell You The Best Time To Have It

Want Great Sex? Your Sleep Type Can Tell You The Best Time To Have It

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Young white couple in bed laughing

Image by Vladimir Tsarkov / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
February 4, 2022 — 14:02 PM

Most of us fall under one of four "sleep chronotypes," which are lions, bears, wolves, and dolphins. Understanding your sleep type can help you figure out the best times during the day to be productive, work out, eat, and yes, even have sex. Curious? Here, a sleep expert explains the best time of day to have sex for every possible sleep chronotype couple combination.

A quick refresh on the chronotypes.

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(222)
sleep support+

As board-certified sleep specialist and co-author of Energize! Michael J. Breus, Ph.D. explains, your sleep chronotype is dictated by your body's circadian rhythm, which plays a big role in your energy levels throughout the day.

When you know your chronotype (take this chronotype quiz if you're unsure what bucket you fall into), you're able to schedule your days in a way that makes sense for you and your energy levels. Here's an overview of each of the four types:

The 4 chronotypes:
  • Lions: Morning people who like to wake up early and are most productive in the morning
  • Bears: Sleep schedule is synced with the sun, with most productivity in the morning
  • Wolves: Prefer to wake up later in the day, most productive in the afternoon/evening
  • Dolphins: Trouble waking up and falling asleep, most productive around midday
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The best time to have sex for each chronotype.

First of all, Breus notes there's never really a "wrong" time to have sex, and all of the chronotypes benefit from morning sex, as well, due to hormonal levels when we first wake up. That said, he explains, "Like nearly all daily activities, sexual motivation and desire ebb and flow according to your bio-time. Paying attention to the 'when' of your intimacy can deliver some pretty hot and heavy benefits to your sex life."

The following lists are structured for all types of couples, given the biological differences at play. Once you and your partner calculate your chronotypes, you're ready to dive under the sheets.

Heterosexual couples:
  • Female dolphin & male dolphin: 8 pm, 8 am
  • Female dolphin & male lion: 8 pm, 7 am
  • Female dolphin & male bear: 10 pm, 8 am
  • Female dolphin & male wolf: 8 pm, 9 am
  • Female lion & male dolphin: 7 pm, 7 am
  • Female lion & male lion: 6 pm, 6 am
  • Female lion & male bear: 8 pm, 7 am
  • Female lion & male wolf: 7 pm, 8 am
  • Female bear & male dolphin: 8 pm, 7:30 am
  • Female bear & male lion: 9 pm, 7:30 am
  • Female bear & male bear: 10 pm, 7:30 am
  • Female bear & male wolf: 10:30 pm, 8 am
  • Female wolf & male dolphin: 9 pm, 9 am
  • Female wolf & male lion: 9 pm, 9 am
  • Female wolf & male bear: 10 pm, 9 am,
  • Female wolf & male dolphin: 11 pm
Female gay couples:
  • Dolphin & dolphin: 8 pm
  • Dolphin & lion: 8 pm, 8 am
  • Dolphin & bear: 9 pm
  • Dolphin & wolf: 10 pm
  • Lion & lion: 6 pm, 6 am
  • Lion & bear: 9 pm, 7 am
  • Lion & wolf: 9 pm, 9 am
  • Bear & bear: 7:30 pm
  • Bear & wolf: 10 pm
  • Wolf & wolf: 11 pm
Male gay couples:
  • Dolphin & dolphin: 8 am, 8 pm
  • Dolphin & lion: 7 am, 8 pm
  • Dolphin & bear: 8 am, 10 pm
  • Dolphin & wolf: 9 am, 10 pm
  • Lion & lion: 6 am, 6 pm
  • Lion & bear: 7 am, 9 pm
  • Lion & wolf: 9 am, 9 pm
  • Bear & bear: 7:30 am, 10 pm
  • Bear & wolf: 10 am, 10 pm
  • Wolf & wolf: 11 am, 11 pm
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The bottom line:

There's never a bad time to have sex, so don't feel like you have to pass up a steamy opportunity when it arises. But if you're looking to amp things up and work with your body's clock, keep an eye out for those special times a day when the mood may be just right.

sleep support+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(222)
sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(222)
sleep support+
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Love

Is It Time To Consider Divorce? 13 Signs To Look For, From Marriage Experts

Sarah Regan
Is It Time To Consider Divorce? 13 Signs To Look For, From Marriage Experts
Sex

Do Aphrodisiacs Actually Work? We Looked Into It — Here Are The Ones To Try

Farrah Daniel
Do Aphrodisiacs Actually Work? We Looked Into It — Here Are The Ones To Try
Integrative Health

I'm A Fertility Scientist: Here Are 3 Misconceptions About Male Fertility

Cleopatra Kamperveen, Ph.D.
I'm A Fertility Scientist: Here Are 3 Misconceptions About Male Fertility
Functional Food

Every Question About Health & Wellness Coaching You've Ever Had, Answered

Sara Angle, CPT
Every Question About Health & Wellness Coaching You've Ever Had, Answered
Beauty

The *Exact* Order To Apply Lip Products So Your Color Stays All Day Long

Jamie Schneider
The *Exact* Order To Apply Lip Products So Your Color Stays All Day Long
Integrative Health

Multivitamins Are Not Regulated By The FDA: True Or False?

Morgan Chamberlain
Multivitamins Are Not Regulated By The FDA: True Or False?
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Recipes

The Creamy Chocolate Smoothie This RD Makes At Least Once A Week

Maggie Michalczyk, R.D.
The Creamy Chocolate Smoothie This RD Makes At Least Once A Week
Home

The Top 5 Things You Can Do To Avoid Mold At Home This Year

Michael Rubino
The Top 5 Things You Can Do To Avoid Mold At Home This Year
Home

I'm A Podiatrist & This Is The Best Way To Break In Shoes, Pain-Free

Sarah Regan
I'm A Podiatrist & This Is The Best Way To Break In Shoes, Pain-Free
Integrative Health

This Is The Absolute Easiest Way To Take Your Gut Health From Subpar To Thriving

Lindsay Boyers
This Is The Absolute Easiest Way To Take Your Gut Health From Subpar To Thriving
Beauty

Is This Antioxidant The Secret To Preserving Your Collagen Layer?

Alexandra Engler
Is This Antioxidant The Secret To Preserving Your Collagen Layer?
Personal Growth

I’m A Relationship Expert: This Is How To Set Boundaries Without Feeling Selfish

Jason Wachob
I’m A Relationship Expert: This Is How To Set Boundaries Without Feeling Selfish
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/best-time-to-have-sex-based-on-your-sleep-chronotype
sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
sleep support+

Your article and new folder have been saved!