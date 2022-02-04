As board-certified sleep specialist and co-author of Energize! Michael J. Breus, Ph.D. explains, your sleep chronotype is dictated by your body's circadian rhythm, which plays a big role in your energy levels throughout the day.

When you know your chronotype (take this chronotype quiz if you're unsure what bucket you fall into), you're able to schedule your days in a way that makes sense for you and your energy levels. Here's an overview of each of the four types: