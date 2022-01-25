Your sleep chronotype describes your body's biological clock (or circadian rhythm), which influences your energy levels throughout the day.

Most of us fall into one of four chronotypes: lions, bears, wolves, and dolphins. We all know people who are bright-eyed and bushy-tailed in the morning, and they tend to be your lions and bears. Wolves and dolphins, on the other hand, tend to have more energy later in the day.

Understanding your chronotype and its needs can help you structure your day in a way that works for your body. It can help inform what time you wake up, go to bed, work out, eat, and take meetings. Here's a quick overview of the four types: