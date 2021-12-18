According to a study of 2,259 Hungarians on the intersection of chronotype and caffeine consumption, researchers found that a love of soda, energy drinks, and coffee was associated with eveningness (Wolves), as was caffeine use disorder, or an inability to kick the coffee habit and persistent use of it even when it was damaging. Morning types (Lions), on the other hand, preferred tea and had higher levels of well-being.

The threat of caffeine use disorder (CUD) isn't benign for Wolves. It can have serious consequences. In a 49-day sleep study by researchers at the University of Colorado, participants were given either a double espresso or placebo and exposed to three hours of bright or dim light at bedtime. Saliva samples were taken to test for melatonin levels.

Not surprisingly, the dim-light-placebo group's circadian rhythms were unaffected. The dim-light-espresso group's melatonin release was delayed by 40 minutes. The bright-light-placebo group's delay was 85 minutes. The bright-light-espresso group's delay was 105 minutes!

So if you have a cup of joe at 9 p.m. and are surfing the internet at midnight, you won't feel sleepy until nearly 2 a.m. Not only did caffeine and blue light block melatonin release, but they shifted the participants' circadian rhythms by an hour or more.