When it comes to getting quality sleep and having more energy, there isn't one approach that will work for everyone. Instead, there are four sleep chronotypes—bears, lions, wolves, and dolphins—that can give us a better sense of our unique sleep needs and what time we should be waking up, going to bed, etc. (You can find out your type with a quick quiz!)

Board-certified sleep specialist Michael J. Breus, Ph.D., specializes in these chronotypes, and his new book, Energize!, co-authored by Stacey Griffith, dives into how each animal can feel their best on a daily basis. And the rarest chronotype, the dolphin, has some special factors to take into consideration. Here's the lowdown on the rarest sleep chronotype, plus how to work with it.