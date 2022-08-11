Find Your Unique Sleep Personality + How To Work With It With This 1-Minute Quiz

Wolves have it a bit trickier than lions and bears, often staying up late and struggling to wake up in the morning. Breus suggests making sure you go to bed around midnight and get seven hours of sleep, which seems to be the optimal amount for wolves, in his experience.

He also emphasizes the importance of light exposure and getting hydrated first thing to help your body and mind wake up, should you be experiencing grogginess. Like all chronotypes, wolves may also benefit from a high-quality sleep supplement.*

Here's our guide to thriving as a wolf for more tips.