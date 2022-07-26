Always Wake Up Tired? What It Means & What To Do, From Sleep Specialists

Wonderful as it may be, pressing the snooze button won't actually do anything to improve your sleep. On the contrary, experts say that it will only make you more groggy when you do eventually get out of bed. Cut down on the temptation by placing your phone or alarm clock on the other side of your bedroom. Forgoing the snooze will help you stick to a consistent wake-up and leave more time in the mornings for your energizing routine.