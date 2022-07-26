Always Wake Up Tired? What It Means & What To Do, From Sleep Specialists

"Sleep inertia" is defined as "the transitional state between sleep and wake, marked by impaired performance, reduced vigilance, and a desire to return to sleep." And according to Robin MacFarlane, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist and sleep specialist, it's something a lot of us deal with.

"It is normal for some people to not feel good when they first wake up," MacFarlane says. "They're going to be zombies for 20 minutes whether they've slept 12 hours or 2 hours." Waking up in the middle of deeper sleep stages like REM sleep or slow-wave sleep also seems to make sleep inertia worse.

While sleep inertia only lasts for a few minutes for some people, others feel it for longer. It's worth tuning into how long it tends to last for you so you can give yourself grace and start your day with tasks that are less mentally demanding.