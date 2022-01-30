"Melatonin plays a key role in regulating our circadian rhythm," explains Shelby Harris, PsyD, DBSM, a behavioral sleep doctor and the author of The Women’s Guide to Overcoming Insomnia. "The pineal gland is inactive during the day but as the sun goes down, it activates and naturally produces melatonin to help induce sleepiness. About two hours before you naturally awaken in the morning, melatonin production slows and you begin to slowly awaken."

David Kennaway, Ph.D., the research program leader of the Circadian Physiology Group at The University of Adelaide in Australia adds that while regulating circadian rhythm is one of melatonin's jobs, it isn't the only one. The hormone also plays a role in cardiovascular function, blood sugar, immunity, reproductive health, hormonal health, and a number of other processes in the body.

Seeing as it's such a powerful and all-important hormone, Kennaway notes that melatonin is not marketed as a supplement in most countries outside the U.S. and Canada. It's only available as a prescription—and one that is only intended for short-term use in adults. We'll let that fact marinate for a minute, given how widespread melatonin use is in this country.

"There appear to be no acute side effects [of supplemental melatonin]," he tells mbg. "But if consumed long-term, we still do not know what happens in people who have underlying health issues."