As board-certified sleep expert Michael Breus, Ph.D., previously explained to mbg, "Melatonin is a sleep regulator, not a sleep initiator. Melatonin does not make you feel sleepy; it tells your body it's bedtime. Those are two completely different processes in the brain."

That bedtime reminder function might make melatonin relevant in the short term when traveling across several time zones (i.e., help with circadian reset) but not for routine use.

