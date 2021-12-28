Melatonin Not Working For You? 4 Potential Reasons Why & What To Do

"The most popular use of melatonin is for people who have trouble falling asleep," says Alex Dimitriu, M.D., who is double board-certified in psychiatry and sleep medicine and is the founder of Menlo Park Psychiatry & Sleep Medicine in Menlo Park, California.

"Melatonin is also referred to as the 'hormone of darkness,' because it's produced by the pineal gland in response to low light, like the evening sunset. It works to help us prepare for sleep and enter those deep sleep stages," he says.

Those with a healthy circadian rhythm (or internal clock) should naturally secrete enough melatonin to send the signal for bedtime. However, factors like stress, excess light from screens, and caffeine can all inhibit its production. Taking melatonin in supplement form is one way people try to get levels of the hormone back on track, but this is also tricky (more on that later).

Melatonin has other nighttime perks, too, adds Jacob Teitelbaum, M.D., a board-certified internist in integrative medicine and sleep expert. "Research has shown that melatonin is a potent antioxidant," Teitelbaum explains, and it can promote digestive health to help people sleep better and more comfortably.

mbg's director of scientific affairs and nutritional supplement expert Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, offers up this additional insight: "Taking melatonin, particularly at higher doses, can be linked to undesirable desensitizing phenomena, such as nightmares, grogginess, and headaches." She goes on to say that, "For many people, they require incrementally more melatonin over time to achieve the same effect, which is a futile cycle I recommend folks avoid."