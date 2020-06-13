Melatonin, a metabolite of serotonin, is a hormone that the brain's pineal gland usually produces at night to send a signal to the rest of the body that it's time to start winding down. Fixtures of modern life like indoor lighting and electronics can get in the way of this process and confuse the brain into thinking that it's still daylight long into the evening. Traveling across time zones can also mess with melatonin production, as your body's circadian rhythm (or internal clock) can't immediately catch up to the new environment.

The isolated hormone has been studied as a sleep aid since the mid-1990s, and research has confirmed that it can help people with circadian-rhythm‐related sleep disorders, jet lag, and wonky work schedules fall asleep faster. Some people experience headache, grogginess, and sleepiness upon waking after taking melatonin—likely because the supplement doesn't necessarily improve sleep quality or duration.