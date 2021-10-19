 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
Looking For A Healthy Bedtime Snack? A Sleep Specialist Shares 3 Ideas

Looking For A Healthy Bedtime Snack? A Sleep Specialist Shares 3 Ideas

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
A Sleep Psychologist's Go-To Bedtime Snacks Might Surprise You

Image by Pixel Stories / Stocksy

October 19, 2021 — 10:32 AM

There's an old well-being wives' tale that goes something like this: Any food consumed after dinner is more likely to disrupt your sleep and cause weight gain. In reality, most experts agree that, as long as you're not intermittent fasting, there's no reason to fear a bedtime snack. In fact, the right one can help your sleep, not harm it.

Why you don't want to go to bed on an empty stomach.

First, a quick refresher on why you don't need to avoid food after dinner: Going to bed on an empty stomach can cause your blood sugar to dip in the middle of the night. In response, your body produces a number of hormones to help bring it back into balance, including cortisol—an important hormone in the stress response. An excess of cortisol can disrupt your sleep by throwing off your sleep-wake schedule and causing you to wake in the middle of the night.

With this in mind, psychologist and behavioral sleep medicine specialist Shelby Harris, PsyD, DBSM, tells mbg that, “If you’re someone who wakes up in the middle of the night ravenous, a light snack is fine before bed.”

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(178)
sleep support+

However, Harris adds, while you don’t want to go to bed hungry, you don’t want to go to bed too full, either. “Eating larger meals within three hours of bed can cause trouble falling asleep in some people,” she says.

In addition to avoiding heavy meals, you’ll want to stay away from fatty, spicy, and acidic foods after dinner—as she says these can also harm sleep quality.

Instead, Michael Breus, Ph.D., a board-certified sleep specialist, generally recommends a light (200- to 250-calories or so) snack about 30 minutes before bed. While everybody is different, a combination of carbs, protein, and/or healthy fats will be satiating—but not stimulating—for most folks.

Advertisement

A sleep specialist’s go-to snacks.

The next time you’re feeling peckish before bed, Harris recommends the following healthy snacks. All of them, she says, will “help regulate your blood sugar throughout the night so you might not wake up so hungry.”

Reaching for these healthy, hearty nibbles before bed can help keep hunger to a minimum as you sleep—which can pay dividends for your diet once you wake up, too. Recent research confirms that those who get adequate sleep also tend to keep up with a healthier diet and be less prone to overeating, so little healthy snack at night might be just what you need to resist unhealthy snacking during the day.

Advertisement

The bottom line.

If you occasionally wake up hungry in the middle of the night, you might want to try eating a light snack before bed. Keep some yogurt, cheese and crackers, or banana and peanut butter on hand to keep your blood sugar—and your sleep—steady through the entire night.

sleep support+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(178)
sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(178)
sleep support+
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Do You Know Where Your Collagen Supplements Really Come From?

Alexandra Engler
Do You Know Where Your Collagen Supplements Really Come From?
Integrative Health

7 Expert-Backed Tips To Stop Bedtime Procrastination For Good

Sarah Regan
7 Expert-Backed Tips To Stop Bedtime Procrastination For Good
Spirituality

How To Approach October's Full Moon, Depending On Your Zodiac Sign

Sarah Regan
How To Approach October's Full Moon, Depending On Your Zodiac Sign
Beauty

The Supplement Experts Swear By For Seriously Radiant Skin*

Alexandra Engler
The Supplement Experts Swear By For Seriously Radiant Skin*
Routines

A 10-Minute, Low-Impact Cardio Workout That Also Builds Full-Body Strength

Jessica Aronoff, CPT
A 10-Minute, Low-Impact Cardio Workout That Also Builds Full-Body Strength
Beauty

A Derm Debunks 3 Social Media Skin Care Trends For Us

Alexandra Engler
A Derm Debunks 3 Social Media Skin Care Trends For Us
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Recipes

Try This Fun "Boo-zy" Green Juice Cocktail For A Healthier Halloween

Eliza Sullivan
Try This Fun "Boo-zy" Green Juice Cocktail For A Healthier Halloween
Spirituality

The Year's Only Full Moon In Aries Will Be A Showstopper: How To Harness It

The AstroTwins
The Year's Only Full Moon In Aries Will Be A Showstopper: How To Harness It
Spirituality

Mercury Retrograde Is Finally Over: Here's What That Means For Your Sign

Sarah Regan
Mercury Retrograde Is Finally Over: Here's What That Means For Your Sign
Women's Health

A Flexible & Nourishing Daily Meal Plan, From A PCOS Dietitian

Abby Moore
A Flexible & Nourishing Daily Meal Plan, From A PCOS Dietitian
Food Trends

Just Released: The Top 10 Healthy Food Trends To Look Out For In 2022

Eliza Sullivan
Just Released: The Top 10 Healthy Food Trends To Look Out For In 2022
Sex

Are We Having Enough Sex? A Sex Therapist Explains How To Know

Kelly Gonsalves
Are We Having Enough Sex? A Sex Therapist Explains How To Know
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/sleep-psychologists-bedtime-snacks

Your article and new folder have been saved!