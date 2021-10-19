A Sleep Psychologist's Go-To Bedtime Snacks Might Surprise You

First, a quick refresher on why you don't need to avoid food after dinner: Going to bed on an empty stomach can cause your blood sugar to dip in the middle of the night. In response, your body produces a number of hormones to help bring it back into balance, including cortisol—an important hormone in the stress response. An excess of cortisol can disrupt your sleep by throwing off your sleep-wake schedule and causing you to wake in the middle of the night.

With this in mind, psychologist and behavioral sleep medicine specialist Shelby Harris, PsyD, DBSM, tells mbg that, “If you’re someone who wakes up in the middle of the night ravenous, a light snack is fine before bed.”