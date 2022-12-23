Tired People Want To Know: Is It OK To Take Melatonin Every Night?

This means avoiding bright lights and screens too close to bedtime and wearing blue-light-blocking glasses if you do need to scroll through your phone or check email. "Remember you have photoreceptors all over your body, so eliminating light [at night] as much as possible is helpful," says Bonney. (This guide walks you through how to create the ultimate dark sleep space.) Waking up and going to bed at the same time every day will also help regulate your natural production of melatonin.