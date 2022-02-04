Melatonin Supplements Are More Popular Than Ever — That May Not Be A Good Thing

For this research letter, a team of health professionals looked at the reported use of melatonin supplements among U.S. adults between 1999 and 2018. Based on their analysis, the study authors write that the prevalence of melatonin supplement consumption has "significantly increased" across all demographic groups since the turn of the century.

They note that additionally, taking more than 5 milligrams per day (far higher than the typical recommended dosage of 0.5 milligrams) has also become more common—which could prove a dangerous trend. "These estimates may raise safety concerns, especially given that the actual content of melatonin in marketed supplements may be up to 478% higher than the labeled content, and that evidence supporting melatonin use for sleep disturbances is weak," they write.