What Sleep Specialists Want You To Know About Melatonin (Dose, Timing & More)

Melatonin supplements contain anywhere from .5 to 10 milligrams of the hormone. "People often think the more I take, the more effective melatonin will be," Gradisar observes. Indeed, the Journal of the American Medical Association found that taking more than 5mg of melatonin per day has become more common in this country in the last two decades.

However, both Bonney and Bhopal generally recommend sticking to a lower dose. "[I say] 'less is more' when it comes to melatonin, and typically recommend doses of 1mg or less, usually closer to 0.5mg," says Bhopal.

"It's important to remember that melatonin is a hormone and using any hormone regularly can down-regulate your own production of that hormone," notes Bonney. This is one reason why it's best to avoid taking high doses of melatonin—especially on a regular basis.

There is also no scientific evidence to suggest that melatonin will be more effective at doses higher than 3mg.

Taking melatonin supplements in higher doses also increases your chances for side effects like headaches, nausea, dizziness, and daytime sleepiness, Bonney adds.