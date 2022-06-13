 Skip to content

I'm A Nurse: Here's Why I Won't Take Melatonin & The Supplement I Trust Instead

Addison Kim, BSN, R.N., PCCN
Addison Kim, BSN, R.N., PCCN earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the University of Texas at Austin. She currently serves the oncologic patient population as a critical care nurse at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Sleep is deeply important to me. The health benefits that come with it are a great perk, but for me, it's all about shutting out the world and having some alone time (yes, I'm introverted). The tricky thing is, I'm also a night shift nurse, which makes sleeping a major challenge. 

I've been on a 7:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. schedule for about two years now, and I've finally cracked the code to getting quality sleep between shifts (hint: It's not melatonin).

Why I stopped taking melatonin. 

I've tried melatonin supplements in the past, and not only did they not work well for me, but they're also not intended for daily long-term use. 

Melatonin supplementation has become so commonplace that most people—even health care professionals like myself—aren't always aware of its real purpose. You see, melatonin is a hormone that our bodies naturally produce. Along with regulating our circadian rhythms by signaling to our brains that it's time to wind down, the hormone also plays a role in immune function, heart functionblood sugar maintenancehormonal health, and more. 

While it can help with the process of dozing off (especially when circadian reset is needed) at low doses, melatonin is not effective at improving sleep quality or promoting deep sleep throughout the night, nor is it safe to take long term or at high doses, which is why I turned to mindbodygreen's sleep support+.

My experience with sleep support+. 

I'm a sucker for a good review, and mbg's sleep support+ had tons of them—everyone was raving about how the product helped them sleep soundly, wake up feeling refreshed, and transition off of melatonin for good.* So, about a month ago, I decided to give them a go. 

The first thing I noticed was how seamlessly I was able to wind down for bed* (which is rare coming off of a 12-hour shift in the critical care unit). Once my mind and my body were calm, it became easy for me to drift into sleep—and actually stay asleep.*

Typically, the bright lights and noise of the New York City streets would wake me up, but I found myself sleeping through all of it.* Best of all: I woke up feeling truly rested and rejuvenated—ready for my next shift.* 

As a nurse (and an introvert, as mentioned above), it's important for me to get at least eight hours of sleep to provide the best possible care for both myself and my patients. When taking sleep support+, I trust that I'll always get quality rest, no matter the time of day.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
