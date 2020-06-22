The Supplement That's Helping mbg Readers Get Their Best Sleep Ever*

10 People On How magnesium+ Helps Them Sleep Better & Wake Up Refreshed*
When mbg released magnesium+ earlier this year, we knew we had something special on our hands. But it's safe to say the public response to the sleep-promoting supplement has exceeded our expectations. It's been amazing to hear from so many people who swear by the product after suffering with sleep issues for such a long time and trying every other remedy in the book.
There are a few things that set magnesium+ apart from other sleep aids. Our formula starts with magnesium glycinate, an easily absorbed form of magnesium that's combined with the amino acid glycine to promote relaxation.* From there, we consulted with leading doctors and researchers to find ingredients that could help amplify magnesium's ability to help people fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.* We landed on Jujube, a calming fruit used in traditional Chinese medicine, and pharmaGABA, a neurotransmitter that helps the body sleep soundly throughout the night.* The finished product has been rigorously tested four times to ensure that it's made from the highest-quality ingredients and nothing else.
As for the results? Well, I'll let the reviews take it from here.
"This really is that good. It's a sleep game-changer."
"You know the way kids sleep? That deep, all-out, uninterrupted kind of sleep? This has given that back to me. Honestly, I never thought I would have that quality of sleep again. I was skeptical at first because it's pricey. And also because I'm wary of 'miracle' products that seem too good to be true. But this really is that good. It's a sleep game-changer."
—Shannon
"The more refreshed morning mood sets the tone for a much better day."
"I am very busy and am always managing some amount of anxiety. Especially during this pandemic, the magnesium+ supplement has helped me so much to wake up more refreshed and relaxed. The nights when I forget to take it, I often feel groggy or irritated the next morning. The nights I do remember to take it, I am sometimes surprised when I crave mellow tea instead of coffee...and I am a very dedicated coffee drinker. The more refreshed morning mood sets the tone for a much better day."
—Megan S.
"I have tried everything to help with sleep, and magnesium+ does the trick."
"I have tried everything to help with sleep, and magnesium+ does the trick. It is amazing! I am so grateful that I found this product. I was hoping that it was a high-quality product, and I am so happy that it is!"
—Kathleen S.
"I feel great in the morning now that I'm getting true rest."
"Take an hour before you want to sleep; you will feel relaxed and be able to sleep peacefully, and fall back asleep easily if you wake up. I feel great in the morning now that I'm getting true rest; highly recommend to anyone in need of real solid rest. No side effects, worth the money."
—Tansy W .
"So thankful for it!"
"I struggle with sleep And have for some time...this vitamin blend actually helps me sleep five to seven hours a night. So thankful for it!"
—Sara B.
"This is by far the best sleeping aid I have ever used."
"I have had trouble sleeping ever since I had my third child. It's extremely frustrating, especially when you have to care for three children the next day after not getting much sleep. This is by far the best sleeping aid I have ever used. I have taken melatonin, Ambien, and straight magnesium. When I take these supplements, they may help me fall asleep, but I do not stay asleep. magnesium+ not only puts me right to sleep, but I stay asleep, and I wake up feeling refreshed. The quality of sleep I get from taking magnesium+ is far better than anything else I have taken. I highly recommend trying magnesium+."
—Katie L.
"It really works."
"It really works. Always skeptical at first, but it has consistently helped me fall asleep faster AND stay asleep on all but three nights out of 30. But even on those three, I was able to fall back asleep quickly. I've had trouble with sleep for 20-plus years; this product is helping me to correct that."
—James B.
"I knew I needed magnesium for my body for many reasons, and when I saw this with the GABA, I knew I had to try it."
"I am glad that I came across this product. I knew I needed magnesium for my body for many reasons, and when I saw this with the GABA, I knew I had to try it. I am sleeping more soundly, not waking during the night, and sleeping longer. When I do wake up, I feel well rested and ready to start my day without being tired and groggy. Definitely feel relaxed during the day, not tired."
—Tamara G.
"I would urge anyone who has difficulty sleeping to try this!"
"I'm 30 years old and have always had difficulty sleeping—coupled with my anxiety that can be challenging to manage, it's an ongoing process, and I feel like I've tried everything under the sun (except prescription medicine). After doing some independent research on magnesium and the other ingredients in this formula, I felt confident to try it. I've used it for the past three nights, and let me tell you, I have had the best, most restorative sleep I can remember. I fall asleep quickly; don't wake up multiple times throughout the night, riddled with anxiety and stress; and wake up feeling refreshed. I would urge anyone who has difficulty sleeping to try this!"
—DZ
"I finally feel rested for the first time in years, and I couldn't be more grateful this exists."
"Parenting, life, general anxiety, being 35 all seem to get in the way of me sleeping soundly like I once did. I've tried *all* sorts of things, and they either don't work or do and then wear off and stop being effective shortly after. Or, they make me feel terrible and groggy when I wake up. But thanks to mbg's magnesium+, I am back to sleeping soundly. And the best part is that it even helps me go back to sleep quickly when my kids inevitably wake me up. I finally feel rested for the first time in years, and I couldn't be more grateful this exists."
—Cameron M.