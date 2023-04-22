This supplement contains a combination of magnesium (an essential mineral that the body needs to function), jujube seed extract (a fruit used in traditional Chinese medicine), and PharmaGABA® (a natural form of an amino acid neurotransmitter, created through fermentation). Each of these nonhormonal ingredients is research-backed and shown to help people fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer, reaching deeper stages of restorative rest.*

"I take these 30 minutes before I hit the bed and within 10 to 15 minutes I'm out and stay sleeping most of the night,"* notes Wayne, a sleep support+ customer who did not find melatonin effective.

The bestselling supplement is gentler than melatonin in that it doesn't lead to an overwhelming urge to go to bed. "While it doesn't 'knock you out,' it does help in a more gentle way,"* notes another reviewer, Rev.

And while many people, like sleep support+ reviewer Tracey, report having unpleasant dreams on melatonin, sleep support+ should not have the strange side effect. "I used to take three melatonin every night and had crazy dreams," she says. "I take two [sleep support+] before my bath every night and read for 10 minutes and quickly fall asleep and wake refreshed every morning. Finally sleeping eight hours every night. They work!"*

"I like the product. It seems to help me sleep more soundly with no side effects like melatonin," echoes sleep support+ user Michael G.*

Most importantly, beyond being an effective sleep aid, sleep support+ is safe to take nightly. As board-certified integrative medicine doctor Heather Moday, M.D., writes of the product, "Knowing that this is an exceptionally pure, high-quality product that is tested beyond industry standards makes me confident in recommending it wholeheartedly not only to my clients but to family and friends."