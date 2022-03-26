20 Simple Tricks For Falling Asleep Faster, From Sleep Specialists

The release of melatonin occurs at the same time your autonomic nerve system (ANS) begins regulating for sleep, a process all its own. It involves the parasympathetic nervous system (which regulates bodily functions and conserves energy) and the sympathetic nervous system (which stimulates the body’s seemingly unconscious fight or flight responses) moving in slightly opposite directions.

Parasympathetic tone increases, while sympathetic tone decreases, all while a cascade of hormones, neurotransmitters, and amino acids also produce the melatonin needed to fall asleep, Breus says, adding that a simultaneous accumulation of adenosine, a natural compound that relaxes blood flow and heartbeat, also contributes to the body’s sudden wash of sleepiness.

But the act of falling asleep is as mental as it is physical. Major Allison Brager, Ph.D., a neuroscientist involved in the U.S. Army's Holistic Health and Fitness System specializing in sleep refers to it as “neurological downscaling,” when the brain decreases its state of activity.

“This state is as close to that of someone who is trained in practicing meditation and mindfulness in that there is little deep thought, emotional attachment, and judgment of the world around you,” explains Brager.

When all goes according to plan, Brager says, on average, it should only take you 15 to 20 minutes to fall asleep. But factors like physical health and nutrition, mental wellness, and environment can make it harder for some people to fall asleep than others.