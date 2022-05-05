 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
Natural Sources Of Melatonin To Help You Sleep The Entire Night (Sans Hormones)

Natural Sources Of Melatonin To Help You Sleep The Entire Night (Sans Hormones)

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us."
Natural Sources Of Melatonin To Help You Sleep The Entire Night (Sans Hormones)

Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy

May 5, 2022 — 0:03 AM

Walk down any pharmacy aisle and you'll likely find at least one bottle of high-dose melatonin (3 to 5 milligrams, or even higher) claiming to help promote better sleep (in the U.S. at least, since it's only available as a prescription in most other countries). However, as Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN explained on an episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, the science behind using melatonin as a nightly sleep supplement is shaky at best—and harmful at worst.

Here's why mbg's vice president of scientific affairs is skeptical of taking these particular supplements and how she recommends supporting the body's natural stores of melatonin instead.

Why Ashley doesn't recommend taking melatonin nightly.

Melatonin is a hormone that our brains produce at night to tell the rest of the body to wind down. When your natural levels of melatonin are low, taking a synthetic version of the hormone (and 99% of melatonin supplements are synthetic) essentially tricks your brain into thinking it's bedtime.

As such, Ferira explains, the most compelling use of melatonin supplements is to overcome an anomaly in your body clock (circadian rhythm), like when you're traveling to a new time zone or acclimating to a night shift at work. As far as enhancing sleep quality on a nightly basis, though, she says the research just isn't there.

She also warns that taking a hormone nightly can lead to desensitization and cause you to need higher and higher doses in order to feel any effect. Over time, this may throw off your body's natural production and levels of melatonin, as well as other important hormones.

"I have not seen good data to show that high doses of melatonin will not impact your endogenous, natural production of melatonin," Ferira says on the podcast. In fact, so far preliminary studies are showing just the opposite: A preclinical study in Nature recently found that supplemental melatonin may negatively affect thyroid health, while other research has shown it can inhibit the function of hormones like estrogen and male growth hormone.

"I think there's more research to be done here," concludes Ferira. But until we have a better idea of the long-term effects of melatonin supplementation, she doesn't recommend taking the hormone nightly unless otherwise instructed by an endocrinologist.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Alternatives for sleep.

Luckily, there are a few more natural sleep aids that can support your body's natural production of melatonin, helping prime the body for a restorative night's sleep without added hormones. Here are a few that Ferira recommends trying out with the support of your doctor:

1. Tart cherry extract

"Interestingly, tart cherry extract is a natural source of melatonin," Ferira notes, and the natural fruit extract has been shown to enhance sleep efficiency (the amount of time you actually spend asleep when in bed) in controlled trials. It can either be consumed as a bedtime juice or as a supplement.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. 5-HTP

"5-HTP produces serotonin, which can then be converted into melatonin if there is vitamin B6 around," Ferira explains. So while this adds a few more steps to the process, supplements with the 5-HTP (5-hydroxytryptophan) amino acid have still demonstrated some benefits for reducing the amount of time it takes people to fall asleep.

3. A nonhormonal sleep supplement

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(263)
sleep support+

And finally, while they may not have a direct impact on melatonin, Ferira is a proponent of nonhormonal sleep aids like the essential macromineral magnesium, amino acid bioactive PharmaGABA®, and jujube fruit (a botanical extract).* These are the three active ingredients you'll find in mindbodygreen's bestselling sleep support+ supplement, which is designed to not only help people fall asleep faster but stay asleep longer and wake up feeling more refreshed.* Each of these ingredients has clinical evidence to show their efficacy, making this one seriously science-backed sleep supplement.*

Ferira notes that plant ingredients like lemon balm, hops, passionflower, and skullcap can also be relaxing picks for bedtime (as well as full-spectrum hemp oil, for an effective wind-down ritual tool). While they haven't been tested in numerous clinical trials, they have a long history of use as herbal remedies to back them up.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway.

While melatonin can be effective for resetting your body clock every once in a while, it won't necessarily help with nightly sleep support—and it might be harmful when regularly taken in high doses. Instead, look into natural melatonin enhancers like tart cherry juice or 5-HTP the next time you could use some help in the shut-eye department for a circadian rhythm reset, or try a nonhormonal sleep aid like sleep support+.* Be sure to dim the lights and turn off electronics at night to further support the natural production of melatonin and prime your body for a wonderful snooze, sans added hormones.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
sleep support+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(263)
sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(263)
sleep support+
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us. She is also the co-author of...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Eat Your Meal In This Order To Reduce Your Blood Sugar Spike By 75%

Hannah Frye
Eat Your Meal In This Order To Reduce Your Blood Sugar Spike By 75%
Integrative Health

Hoping To Age Gracefully? Make Sure You Get Enough Of This Vitamin

Morgan Chamberlain
Hoping To Age Gracefully? Make Sure You Get Enough Of This Vitamin
Beauty

This Dry Shampoo Revives My Oily Strands & Adds Instant Volume

Hannah Frye
This Dry Shampoo Revives My Oily Strands & Adds Instant Volume
Integrative Health

This Is Exactly How Anxiety Can Harm Your Gut Microbiome, From A Therapist

Gina Simmons Schneider, Ph.D.
This Is Exactly How Anxiety Can Harm Your Gut Microbiome, From A Therapist
Recipes

5 Mother's Day Brunch Recipes That Won't Cause A Blood Sugar Crash

Merrell Readman
5 Mother's Day Brunch Recipes That Won't Cause A Blood Sugar Crash
Home

A Peloton Instructor's No. 1 Hack For Cleaning Sweaty Workout Clothes

Emma Loewe
A Peloton Instructor's No. 1 Hack For Cleaning Sweaty Workout Clothes
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

Applied Way Too Much Hair Oil? Don't Panic: 6 Tips To Reverse The Grease

Jamie Schneider
Applied Way Too Much Hair Oil? Don't Panic: 6 Tips To Reverse The Grease
Home

The Spring Cleaning Routine An Organizational Coach Swears By

Maeve Richmond
The Spring Cleaning Routine An Organizational Coach Swears By
Routines

Hate Burpees? This Modification Will Elevate Your Heart Rate, With Less Impact

Merrell Readman
Hate Burpees? This Modification Will Elevate Your Heart Rate, With Less Impact
Functional Food

Coffee vs. Matcha: Which Morning Drink Is *Actually* Healthier?

Merrell Readman
Coffee vs. Matcha: Which Morning Drink Is *Actually* Healthier?
Functional Food

I'm A Clinical Psychologist: Try These Mood-Boosting Tricks At Your Next Meal

Edith Eger, Ph.D.
I'm A Clinical Psychologist: Try These Mood-Boosting Tricks At Your Next Meal
Integrative Health

I'm An Energy Specialist: 3 Easy Ways To Feel Less Tired On A Daily Basis

Jason Wachob
I'm An Energy Specialist: 3 Easy Ways To Feel Less Tired On A Daily Basis
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/natural-sources-of-melatonin
sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
sleep support+

Your article and new folder have been saved!