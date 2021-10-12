See, our calm+ is a botanical trio to support your wind-down routine, says Ferira.* First, there's 100 milligrams of USDA- and E.U.-certified organic, full-spectrum European hemp oil that's been DNA-tested and delivers 20 mg of CBD per serving—an amount that's been shown to improve stress resilience in clinical trials.*

Then there's ashwagandha, a potent adaptogen that—as the name suggests—helps you adapt to stressors and stay resilient. Specifically, our 240 milligrams of ashwagandha root and leaf extract contains 35% glycowithanolides, the bioactive phytonutrient compounds that give the plant its stress-relieving effects.*

Finally, we have 80 milligrams of non-GMO lavender oil: "The clinical trial evidence for lavender oil at 80 milligrams is very strong," says Ferira. "At this point, it's interacting with the nervous system in a mood-stabilizing and even a neuroprotective way."*

Sure, this is not a straight-up sleep-support supplement (but we have one of those, too, so don't fret), but ingredients for both tend to overlap lanes in a synergizing way: "Sleep-support ingredients and botanicals can find themselves in calm-promoting supplements and vice versa—they are beneficial and helpful to each other,"* notes Ferira. Think of calm+ as an appetizer, so to speak, for your slumber; then you can rely on other sleep-supporting ingredients for the main course, if you choose.*