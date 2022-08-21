Melatonin Make You Feel Groggy & Foggy? You're Not Alone — Here's Why

"It is most useful for adjusting the timing of sleep—shifting sleep periods in cases such as jet lag, shift work, or circadian rhythm disorders," Wermter says of the supplement. "The evidence for melatonin use for falling asleep more quickly, staying asleep longer, and for sleep efficiency (how much of the time you are in bed you are actually sleeping) is weak, and as such melatonin is not recommended for any of these purposes4 ."