Advertisement
This Supplement Is Like Melatonin — Without The Groggy Side Effects
Consistent, high quality sleep is a must if you want to feel your best, but it's easier said than done. Sometimes sleep supplements can help. But all too often, the wrong sleep aid can leave you feeling groggy in the morning—or worse.
Enter: sleep support+, mbg's pioneering formula that's both nonhormonal and non-habit-forming and isn't associated with the side effects of other popular sleep aids like melatonin.
The unique blend combines magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA®—three potent ingredients that can help people fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up energized.* But don't just take our word for it—here's what happy reviewers are saying about how sleep support+ helps them sleep through the night, side-effect-free:
Finally...something that helps!
"I have had problems sleeping for years. So many sleep aids did not work for me or left me groggy in the morning. Finally found this product that relaxes my mind so I can drift off and sleep peacefully most of the night; thank you so much!!!"*
—Nancy P.
Great product
"I love sleep support! I did not like to take melatonin, it always made me feel foggy the next day. I take just one of the sleep support, alone with a nice relaxing bath and sleep great!"*
—Mona K.
This product really works well
"This product really works well. I go to sleep relatively fast and stay asleep for the entire night. No drowsy effects in the morning."*
—name withheld
Gentle sleep support
"After reading how bad many over-the-counter sleep aids were for your brain, I did some research and found this brand. While it doesn't 'knock you out,' it does help in a more gentle way. I'm glad I found it and would recommend it to a friend."*
—Rev L.
I can't sleep without it
"I used to take three melatonin every night and had crazy dreams. I found these on Instagram and have now introduced my family and friends to them. I take two before my bath every night and read for 10 minutes and quickly fall asleep and wake refreshed every morning. Finally sleeping 8 hours every night. They work!"*
—Tracy H.
Sleep support is very effective
"By taking it as directed, my sleep has improved to 6 to 7 hours. I awaken with no grogginess and feel energized from the restful sleep."*
—Karen C.
I like the product
"It seems to help me sleep more soundly with no side effects like melatonin."*
—Michael G.
The takeaway
If you've tried other sleep supplements and found you're not a fan of the side effects, sleep support+ may be just what you're missing, offering everything you'd expect from a quality sleep aid—without any of the common drawbacks.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
6 Ways To Soothe Your Nervous System When Other People Are Stressing You Out
Tanya Carroll Richardson
11 Signs You Have A Metabolic Imbalance, From A Functional Medicine Expert
William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
6 Ways To Soothe Your Nervous System When Other People Are Stressing You Out
Tanya Carroll Richardson
11 Signs You Have A Metabolic Imbalance, From A Functional Medicine Expert
William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.