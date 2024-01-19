Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

This Supplement Is Like Melatonin — Without The Groggy Side Effects

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
January 19, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
woman sleeping on a white bed
Image by PeopleImages / iStock
January 19, 2024

Consistent, high quality sleep is a must if you want to feel your best, but it's easier said than done. Sometimes sleep supplements can help. But all too often, the wrong sleep aid can leave you feeling groggy in the morning—or worse.

Enter: sleep support+, mbg's pioneering formula that's both nonhormonal and non-habit-forming and isn't associated with the side effects of other popular sleep aids like melatonin.

The unique blend combines magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA®—three potent ingredients that can help people fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up energized.* But don't just take our word for it—here's what happy reviewers are saying about how sleep support+ helps them sleep through the night, side-effect-free:

1.

Finally...something that helps!

"I have had problems sleeping for years. So many sleep aids did not work for me or left me groggy in the morning. Finally found this product that relaxes my mind so I can drift off and sleep peacefully most of the night; thank you so much!!!"*

—Nancy P.

2.

Great product

"I love sleep support! I did not like to take melatonin, it always made me feel foggy the next day. I take just one of the sleep support, alone with a nice relaxing bath and sleep great!"*

—Mona K.

3.

This product really works well

"This product really works well. I go to sleep relatively fast and stay asleep for the entire night. No drowsy effects in the morning."*

—name withheld

4.

Gentle sleep support

"After reading how bad many over-the-counter sleep aids were for your brain, I did some research and found this brand. While it doesn't 'knock you out,' it does help in a more gentle way. I'm glad I found it and would recommend it to a friend."*

—Rev L.

5.

I can't sleep without it

"I used to take three melatonin every night and had crazy dreams. I found these on Instagram and have now introduced my family and friends to them. I take two before my bath every night and read for 10 minutes and quickly fall asleep and wake refreshed every morning. Finally sleeping 8 hours every night. They work!"*

—Tracy H.

6.

Sleep support is very effective

"By taking it as directed, my sleep has improved to 6 to 7 hours. I awaken with no grogginess and feel energized from the restful sleep."*

—Karen C.

7.

I like the product

"It seems to help me sleep more soundly with no side effects like melatonin."*

—Michael G.

The takeaway

If you've tried other sleep supplements and found you're not a fan of the side effects, sleep support+ may be just what you're missing, offering everything you'd expect from a quality sleep aid—without any of the common drawbacks.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

6 Ways To Soothe Your Nervous System When Other People Are Stressing You Out
Mental Health

6 Ways To Soothe Your Nervous System When Other People Are Stressing You Out

Tanya Carroll Richardson

5 Ways To "Feed" Your Muscles Daily (And Why It's Essential For Healthy Aging)
Integrative Health

5 Ways To "Feed" Your Muscles Daily (And Why It's Essential For Healthy Aging)

Hannah Frye

Calling All Hot Girls With Gut Issues — This Supplement Can Bring You Regularity
Integrative Health

Calling All Hot Girls With Gut Issues — This Supplement Can Bring You Regularity

Sarah Regan

5 Reasons (Beyond The #Gainz) To Take Protein Powder
Integrative Health

5 Reasons (Beyond The #Gainz) To Take Protein Powder

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

11 Signs You Have A Metabolic Imbalance, From A Functional Medicine Expert
Integrative Health

11 Signs You Have A Metabolic Imbalance, From A Functional Medicine Expert

William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.

10 Sneaky Signs You're Low In Protein & Easy Ways To Bump Up Your Intake
Integrative Health

10 Sneaky Signs You're Low In Protein & Easy Ways To Bump Up Your Intake

Hannah Frye

A Functional Medicine Doctor's 3 Nonnegotiable Tips For A Happier Gut
Integrative Health

A Functional Medicine Doctor's 3 Nonnegotiable Tips For A Happier Gut

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

This Everlasting Environmental Toxin Could Threaten Your Bone Health
Integrative Health

This Everlasting Environmental Toxin Could Threaten Your Bone Health

Emma Loewe

6 Ways To Soothe Your Nervous System When Other People Are Stressing You Out
Mental Health

6 Ways To Soothe Your Nervous System When Other People Are Stressing You Out

Tanya Carroll Richardson

5 Ways To "Feed" Your Muscles Daily (And Why It's Essential For Healthy Aging)
Integrative Health

5 Ways To "Feed" Your Muscles Daily (And Why It's Essential For Healthy Aging)

Hannah Frye

Calling All Hot Girls With Gut Issues — This Supplement Can Bring You Regularity
Integrative Health

Calling All Hot Girls With Gut Issues — This Supplement Can Bring You Regularity

Sarah Regan

5 Reasons (Beyond The #Gainz) To Take Protein Powder
Integrative Health

5 Reasons (Beyond The #Gainz) To Take Protein Powder

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

11 Signs You Have A Metabolic Imbalance, From A Functional Medicine Expert
Integrative Health

11 Signs You Have A Metabolic Imbalance, From A Functional Medicine Expert

William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.

10 Sneaky Signs You're Low In Protein & Easy Ways To Bump Up Your Intake
Integrative Health

10 Sneaky Signs You're Low In Protein & Easy Ways To Bump Up Your Intake

Hannah Frye

A Functional Medicine Doctor's 3 Nonnegotiable Tips For A Happier Gut
Integrative Health

A Functional Medicine Doctor's 3 Nonnegotiable Tips For A Happier Gut

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

This Everlasting Environmental Toxin Could Threaten Your Bone Health
Integrative Health

This Everlasting Environmental Toxin Could Threaten Your Bone Health

Emma Loewe

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.