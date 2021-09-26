By the CDC's estimation, more than a third of American adults aren't getting the recommended seven hours of sleep a night. As the number of tired people surges, the sleep supplement market also expands with new options. And you've likely heard from at least one person (or perhaps, you are the person) who has tried "every single one of them" to no avail, still plagued by restless nights.

This could be happening for one of two reasons: Either that person has a major sleep disorder that should be attended to by a specialized health care practitioner, or they have bad sleep habits that are keeping the supplements from doing their job. Because while these remedies can be effective, they can't undo poor sleep hygiene.

Here, a sleep specialist troubleshoots both concerns and shares how to work with and not against your supplement so that better sleep can follow.