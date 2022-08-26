First and foremost, if you're taking a high dose of melatonin nightly and are looking to stop, you should consult with your doctor to be safe. They'll be able to recommend the best course of action given your health history and any existing medications.

With that being said, most people should have no problem giving up melatonin in one fell swoop as there's little evidence that it is habit forming. Others may have better luck gradually taking a lower and lower dose as the days go on—again, as overseen by a doctor.

Either way, you'll want to make sure your sleep hygiene is in good shape as you're transitioning away from melatonin supplements. By keeping your bedtime routine consistent, you'll help support your body's natural production of the hormone.

"The most important adjustments you can make include stopping all screens (TV, too!) two hours before bed, and dimming your household lights in the evening to help your pineal gland begin to release melatonin ahead of bedtime," says Laura Erlich, LAc, FABORM, a fertility and obstetric specialist and founder of Mother Nurture Wellness. Once the lights are low, get into the habit of completing a relaxing, no-tech wind-down routine. It might include sipping herbal tea, taking a hot bath or shower, or reading a physical book.