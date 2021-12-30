The Best Time To Take Your Daily Shower For A+ Sleep

Nishi Bhopal, M.D., a psychiatrist specializing in sleep medicine, is one expert who swears by the nightly soak. According to Bhopal, taking a hot shower or bath before bed promotes sleep due to the way it affects our core body temperature (the temperature of our internal organs).

Our body's core temp, Bhopal explains, naturally fluctuates throughout the day with our circadian rhythm. About an hour before bedtime, it drops around 0.5 to 1 degree Fahrenheit. This sends the signal to the body that it's time to rest. (It's also why you might feel yourself getting colder as the night goes on and you become more tired.) Our core body temperatures continue to dip until about halfway through our sleep cycle before rising again.

By taking a strategically timed hot shower, you're enhancing this natural dip and sending a relaxing signal to your body in the process. If you're scratching your head wondering why taking a hot shower would make us colder, Bhopal says that as the heat of the water increases blood flow to your extremities, it leaves your core body temperature to cool down.

"You'll feel warmer, but that's because the temperature in your extremities is increasing. Your core body temperature is actually decreasing," she tells mbg.

To pinpoint the ideal temperature and time window for a pre-bed shower or bath, researchers at The University of Texas at Austin combined the available data into a 2019 meta-analysis in Sleep Medicine Reviews.

They concluded that the temperature range associated with falling asleep quicker and reporting better sleep quality was 40 to 42.5 degrees Celsius (104 to 108.5 degrees Fahrenheit). Sounds hot, right? Well, the average water temperature for a shower in the U.S. is around 105 degrees Fahrenheit, so you shouldn't have to adjust your typical temp too much to hit this ideal range.

Researchers added that taking your shower or bath one to two hours before bed will give you a good shot at aiding the natural circadian process and getting yourself ready for sleep. This might be an especially helpful habit for night owls or those who struggle to stick to a consistent bedtime.