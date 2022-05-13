8 Teas To Sip At Bedtime To Help You Sleep Through The Entire Night

They can not only help lull you to sleep, but they will also help you stay asleep, unlike something like brandy or whiskey that can disrupt your sleep by increasing neural excitement once the alcohol wears off, Medina tells mbg.

You want to stick with herbal brews that are void of caffeine (which would support the opposite effect than you're after) and that ideally contain herbs in their whole (not powdered) form. This will ensure its ingredients and nutrients can perform optimally.

To sip your way to snoozeville, Michael J. Breus, Ph.D., aka The Sleep Doctor, reminds mbg that you also need to maintain proper sleep hygiene and a consistent sleep schedule. Sipping your sleep tea at a specific time can also help ensure the best results: One cup about 60 to 90 minutes before bed, Breus says, is ideal.

It's important to remember that in the same way that swapping out your usual comforter for a weighted blanket or switching on a sound machine to drown out any unwanted bedroom noise won't necessarily solve your sleep woes, drinking a cup of tea can't guarantee a good night's sleep either. Your cuppa should be paired with other healthy nighttime habits.