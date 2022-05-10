Last year I decided to make myself a morning person. I scheduled my alarm for an hour earlier, and then an hour before that. I got up with the sun, and moved my body. I luxuriated in my cup of coffee, savoring the sips rather than chugging while on-the-go. I won’t claim to be the most pleasant person in the early hours, but at the very least I am making myself present.

And now it's time to take back some control of my evenings. Rather than letting a hectic day dictate how I end it, I want to carve out time—20 minutes, 30 minutes, an hour—that is just for me and my thoughts. A time when self-evaluation and self-care are the only events on my to-do list. A time in which I can create a more peaceful state of mind for myself, before I fall to rest.

I’m someone who loves a ritual—the comfort that comes with a framework, the air of importance. And so in my attempt to create a proper night time for myself, I created a personal calming ritual. And one that starts with this dream mist.

As someone who finds fragrance and scents to be powerful, I often use them throughout my day. I wear a perfume that reminds me of a wistful vacation when I’m feeling stuck-in-a-rut. I use a hand cream with a bright scent to invigorate myself during the work hours (and keep my hands hydrated). I use a soft, earthy room spray when I’m craving the great outdoors in my Brooklyn apartment. And I use this aromatic linen mist to mark the beginning of my wind-down routine.