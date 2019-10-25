Natural, Nontoxic & Organic Hand Cream: 15 To Try For Dry Hands

Hand creams are a simple pleasure. They provide a moment of pause midday or as you tuck yourself in at night. They feel decadent to the touch. Many have scents that rival any fragrance or essential oil. And their ingredient lists are packed with all the same good-for-you stuff we see in our other favorite beauty products.

But, if you live in a dry climate, work with your hands, or regularly grab hand sanitizer, you'll find they're also very much needed: Cracked, dehydrated hands are deeply uncomfortable.

So here, we rounded up our favorites for you. Scan the list; you'll be sure to find one you love.