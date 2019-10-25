Natural, Nontoxic & Organic Hand Cream: 15 To Try For Dry Hands
Hand creams are a simple pleasure. They provide a moment of pause midday or as you tuck yourself in at night. They feel decadent to the touch. Many have scents that rival any fragrance or essential oil. And their ingredient lists are packed with all the same good-for-you stuff we see in our other favorite beauty products.
But, if you live in a dry climate, work with your hands, or regularly grab hand sanitizer, you'll find they're also very much needed: Cracked, dehydrated hands are deeply uncomfortable.
So here, we rounded up our favorites for you. Scan the list; you'll be sure to find one you love.
Neal's Yard Remedies Frankincense Intense Hand Treatment Serum
For the luxury-lovers among us, this is like a fine face serum. Just listen to these ingredients, and try not to slather it on your face and neck: sweet almond oil, turmeric, mandarin orange, bergamot—and there's plenty more on the ingredient list worthy enough for singsongy praise. You'll also love it for the silky texture and enchanting scent.
Frankincense Intense Hand Treatment Serum, Neal's Yard Remedies ($45)
L:A Bruket Hand Cream No. 221 Spruce
The newest scent from this Swedish skin and body care brand, Spruce is the woodsy fragrance of your dreams. Not only are there essential oil notes of the evergreen tree, but it's surprisingly layered with grapefruit—this makes it fresh, not overdone. As for the cream base itself, there's a concoction of shea butter, coconut oil, and other botanicals.
Hand Cream No. 221 Spruce, L:A Bruket ($24)
SpaRitual Hand Salve in Citrus Cardamom
This spa-focused brand makes body and nail care: so you know their hand products are good. Formulated with marula oil, shea butter, and honeybush extract, it's nurturing for the skin, cuticle, and nail. This scent is like a fresh-squeezed orange juice, with a hint of spice.
Hand Salve in Citrus Cardamom, SpaRitual ($20)
Juara Coconut Illipe Hand & Nail Balm
Reach for this when you need a whiff of vacation—without feeling like you've just doused yourself in piña coladas. (The day I tested it, I was constantly brought back to visions of a balmy Island.) It's made with a blend of coconut, candlenut, and buriti oils—and illipe and wild mangosteen butters to soften hands. Then a dash of oat bran helps ease the look of fine lines.
Coconut Illipe Hand & Nail Balm, Juara ($20)
Grown Alchemist Hand Cream in Vanilla + Orange Peel
One of my favorite clean beauty brands, these Aussie-based skin care savants make some of the most modern, science-driven products around. I adore this sweet yet snappy hand cream for its chic, gender-neutral packaging and all-day hydration. Oh, and the benefits don't hurt: It's made with grapeseed, camellia seed, and rosehip oils for moisture, and cold-pressed orange peel for antioxidants.
Hand Cream in Vanilla + Orange Peel, Grown Alchemist ($24)
Skylar Meadow Hand Cream
This clean fragrance brand—one of the pioneers, and most popular—recently entered the body care space. They kept their beloved scents (including Meadow, an airy floral rich in tuberose, jasmine, and orange blossom) but formulated them into hyaluronic acid and peptide-rich glycerin base.
Meadow Hand Cream, Skylar ($16)
J.R. Watkins Hand Cream in Lemon Cream
This classic natural brand recently got a packaging makeover. The result? It strikes that perfect balance between vintage and current-day cool. (Not that packaging really matters, but it's fun to point out.) Their hand creams are user favorites, from the calming Lavender to the warm Coconut Milk & Honey to this bright Lemon Cream. Of course, the lovely shea butter, coconut oil, and jojoba oil base remains as good as ever.
Hand Cream in Lemon Cream, J.R. Watkins ($8.99)
Caudalie Vinoperfect Brightening Hand Cream
Much like the face, hands are exposed to more environmental aggressors (sun, pollution, physical stress) than the rest of the skin, so they tend to develop dark spots as well. This rich cream is made with avocado oil, peony extract, and a botanical complex to brighten and even tone.
Vinoperfect Brightening Hand Cream, Caudalie ($20)
Burt's Bees Almond & Milk Cream
This jar of salve softens skin with sweet almond oil and milk, then seals in the moisture with beeswax and lanolin, both strong occlusives. Keep it on your bedside stand and slather up at night: You'll wake up with smooth, happy hands every morning. Plus, when you're done, you can reuse the jar for storage or home decor.
Almond & Milk Cream, Burt's Bees ($8.59)
Korres Almond Oil & Calendula Hand Cream
Cult classic Greek brand Korres is beloved for their delightful textures, ingredients, and playful packaging. This travel-size will is great tossed into a gym bag, handbag, or carry-on bag.
Almond Oil & Calendula Hand Cream, Korres ($14.50)
Eczema Honey Original Skin-Soothing Cream
Those with eczema know how chapped and inflamed the hands can get specifically (especially in cold weather or arid environments). The problem is those with the condition are often sensitive to many ingredients, only making matters worse. Always reach for eczema-safe creams if this is you, and be sure to spot-test prior to slathering it on everywhere. This brand is dedicated to soothing the flare-ups, and this balm can be used all over, not just on the hands.
Original Skin Soothing Cream, Eczema Honey ($29.95)
Natura Castanha Hand Cream
Brazilian-based Natura is one of my favorite brands: Not only does it utilize the plethora of natural resources in the Amazon rainforest, but it's one of the more sustainably focused brands on the market. This is one of their bestsellers, made with castanha oil and Murumuru butter. You'll fall for it for the scent and fast-absorbing texture.
Castanha Hand Cream, Natura ($18)
Odylique Calendula Balm
This gentle, soothing 100% organic balm can be used anywhere your skin needs extra care (lips included). The star ingredient, you might expect, is calendula—an ingredient praised for its calming qualities, especially for those with inflamed skin.
Calendula Balm, Odylique ($27)
Weleda Revitalizing Hand Cream in Evening Primrose
Targeted toward "mature" skin, this buttery blend helps keep skin firm with evening primrose oil and shea butter. But with a lovely scent of sandalwood, magnolia flower, and yes, evening primrose, I'm sure anyone will be a fan. Plus, since it comes from longtime favorite Weleda, you know it's good.
Revitalizing Hand Cream in Evening Primrose, Weleda ($12.49)
100% PURE French Lavender Vegan Hand Cream
Lavender is the scent of relaxation. Keep it at your desk for when you need to chill out between meetings or by your bedside table to help ease you to sleep. With rosehip oil and green tea extract, this is also packed with antioxidants to keep your skin protected from free radicals.
French Lavender Vegan Hand Cream, 100% PURE ($15)
