Natural, Nontoxic & Organic Hand Cream: 15 To Try For Dry Hands

Those with eczema know how chapped and inflamed the hands can get specifically (especially in cold weather or arid environments). The problem is those with the condition are often sensitive to many ingredients, only making matters worse. Always reach for eczema-safe creams: this one is certified by the National Eczema Association. This brand is dedicated to soothing the flare-ups, and this balm can be used all over, not just on the hands.

Original Skin Soothing Cream, Eczema Honey ($29.95)