Pomegranate seed oil, or simply pomegranate oil, is an oil made from the seeds of a pomegranate, or Punica granatum. Yes, the delicious, juicy seeds you may eat for a snack. The fruit is native to the Mediterranean region and has long been used for its therapeutic properties.

The oil is often cold-pressed from the seeds and then used in oils, serums, or creams. You may also look for pomegranate skin oil, which is oil made from the skin of the fruit, pomegranate extract, which takes certain components (like specific antioxidants) from the pomegranate, or pomegranate essential oil, which should always be mixed with a carrier oil.

It's been hailed as a super fruit and beloved in skin care for its potent fatty acid, polyphenol, and other antioxidant properties—which can account for its many benefits.

So let's get into them, shall we?