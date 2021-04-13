Buying fruits and veggies in their whole form, rather than pre-chopped, is one of the simplest ways to save a few bucks. When difficult-to-peel pomegranates are in question, though, it can be tempting to pay for the convenience of pre-packaged arils (aka the juicy, edible seeds from the pom).

Before you give in, registered dietitian nutritionist and mbg Collective member Maya Feller, M.S., R.D.,CDN, shares a couple of mess-free tricks for de-seeding pesky pomegranates yourself.

According to Feller, learning to access pomegranate arils (sans stains) is one of the “best cooking hacks” she’s been taught. Here are the two methods she recommends: