This Festive Cocktail (Or Mocktail) Recipe Is Perfect For Your Virtual Gatherings

Eliza Sullivan
Green smoothie cocktail with pomegranates

Image by PIXEL STORIES / Stocksy

December 22, 2020 — 16:23 PM

As with many other moments in 2020, we'll be marking this holiday season with virtual gatherings, celebrating from our own homes, while still doing our best to connect with our loved ones. That doesn't mean that we're going to skip everything: we're still going to cook up our holiday menus, plus we plan on mixing up a fun cocktail.

That's precisely why health coach and dietitian Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN created this festive and functional cocktail recipe, that also works for a mocktail option.

Whether or not you choose to use alcohol in this spritz, there's a common ingredient you'll definitely want to note: mindbodygreen's organic veggies+. Packed with leafy greens, sea vegetables, digestion-supporting ingredients, plus healthy spices like turmeric and ginger.*

"Because the organic veggies+ contains digestive enzymesprobiotics, and a little fiber, it can be a way to incorporate some gut-healthy elements into your day," says Cording.* This time of year, we're all about those easy ways to incorporate added nutrition—and though you may not have thought about adding them through a cocktail, you certainly can. Just keep Cording's advice in mind: "A cocktail is still a cocktail." In other words it's still important to consume in moderation.

In addition to the health benefits of veggies+, this cocktail includes a bit of pomegranate juice (and some fresh pomegranate). With more antioxidant oomph than you might expect, pomegranates are something of a superfood in their own right: the seeds and the juice are both good sources of flavonols, even more than a cup of green tea, according to some studies.

The best part of a simple cocktail recipe like this one is how easy it is to customize to fit your preferences, and what works for your body. If you're taking the mocktail route, consider swapping a bit of the sparkling water for some of your favorite kombucha, to amp up those gut-healthy ingredients in the greens powder (and to add a bit of extra flavor, too). You could also add extra fruit flavors—a bit of fresh citrus or cranberry juice would be excellent to pair with, or replace, the pomegranate juice.

If you're including alcohol, you don't necessarily need to add it all. Consider skipping the gin, and just enjoy a mix of organic veggies+, pomegranate juice, and some sparkling wine. Or, go half and half on the sparkling wine and sparkling water for a lower ABV option. However you choose to prep this cocktail, it's sure to spark some holiday cheer.

5-Ingredient Winter Green Spritzer

Makes 1 drink

Ingredients 

  • 1 ounce gin or vodka (unless making a mocktail)
  • 4 ounces dry sparkling wine or sparkling water
  • 2 tablespoons pomegranate juice
  • 1 tablespoon organic veggies+
  • Optional: honey for sweetness
Method

  1. Mix the ingredients together, shake with ice until combined.
  2. Garnish with pomegranate arils

While this cocktail can certainly add a bit of bonus nutrients to your holiday season, it's important to remember: a cocktail is still a cocktail, and should be enjoyed responsibly.

