We've all experienced, at some point, desk lunch boredom—it's not our fault, it's just that sometimes even our best meal prep efforts fall flat. So if you've exhausted all your favorite quinoa bowls, salads, and desk-lunch combos, we have just the thing you're looking for.

While many of us continue to work from home, that doesn't mean we shouldn't be thinking about at least a little bit of meal planning. Between zoom meetings and living and working from close quarters with family or roommates, a little bit of planning can go a long way towards maintaining some routine and organization.

From the Pinch Of Nom cookbook, based on the healthy cooking website by the same name, this rainbow couscous is the perfect dish for an easy fresh take on lunch that you can prep in advance for a quick and easy option, no matter what time you actually get around to eating lunch.

Packed with veggies and the fresh flavors of herbs and topped with pomegranate seeds and feta cheese. It's a perfect base for your protein or to enjoy on it's own.