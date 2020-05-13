This Rainbow Couscous Is The Colorful Lunch Inspiration You've Been Looking For
We've all experienced, at some point, desk lunch boredom—it's not our fault, it's just that sometimes even our best meal prep efforts fall flat. So if you've exhausted all your favorite quinoa bowls, salads, and desk-lunch combos, we have just the thing you're looking for.
While many of us continue to work from home, that doesn't mean we shouldn't be thinking about at least a little bit of meal planning. Between zoom meetings and living and working from close quarters with family or roommates, a little bit of planning can go a long way towards maintaining some routine and organization.
From the Pinch Of Nom cookbook, based on the healthy cooking website by the same name, this rainbow couscous is the perfect dish for an easy fresh take on lunch that you can prep in advance for a quick and easy option, no matter what time you actually get around to eating lunch.
Packed with veggies and the fresh flavors of herbs and topped with pomegranate seeds and feta cheese. It's a perfect base for your protein or to enjoy on it's own.
Rainbow Couscous
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1 cup couscous
- 1 vegetable stock cube
- 1/2 red onion, finely chopped
- 1/2 cucumber, diced
- 10 cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1/2 yellow pepper, diced
- 1/2 orange pepper, diced
- 1 1/2 tbsp red wine vinegar
- 3 tbsp pomegranate seeds
- handful of fresh mint, chopped
- handful of fresh parsley, chopped
- sea salt
- 6 tbsp crumbled feta cheese
Method
- Prepare the couscous according to the packet instruction, adding the vegetable stock cube to the water.
- Stir all the veg into the couscous, then add the red wine vinegar, pomegranate seeds, chopped mint and parsley and mix well. Season to taste with salt.
- Divide the couscous among four plates and sprinkle the crumbled feta equally over each portion.
Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.