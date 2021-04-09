Winter may be over, but we're still loving this hearty "winter salad", packed with nutrients to help you find your glow. Made with a mix of roasted veggies and topped with fresh pomegranate, this flavorful salad is sure to be a quick favorite.

What's more, the base of the salad is "grain" you might not cook with often: wild rice. "Wild rice is not actually rice, but rather an aquatic grass," writes Michelle Miller in The Beginner's Pegan Diet Cookbook, "It has a chewy texture and earthy flavor, perfect for tossing in salads with tangy dressings or adding to creamy soups."

The recipes Miller shares in her book are directly inspired by Mark Hyman, M.D.'s pegan diet (he released his own new book on the topic earlier this year). Combining wisdom from two popular diets (the vegan and paleo diets), eating "pegan" primarily means eating real, whole food. This delicious and nutrient-rich salad certainly fits the bill.