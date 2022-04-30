The 8 Best Silk PJ Sets For Your Coziest Sleep Ever (& We Mean Ever)

Silk is made from natural protein fiber, is sultry-smooth to the touch, and emits a kind of luster that comes from the fabric’s triangular prism structure. Not to mention, silk is one of the most durable textiles, so even though it’s a splurge, you’re paying for something that will last you a long, long time. In that sense, silk is also a sustainable pick.

And certified sleep consultant and founder of Live Love Sleep, Kaley Medina, says that the bedroom is where silk does its best work. “Finding the right sleepwear is one of many components for a good night's sleep and sleep hygiene, as being comfortable will help you fall asleep faster at bedtime and stay asleep for long periods throughout the night without wakings,” Medina tells mbg.

She's one of many sleep experts who recommend treating yourself to a pair (or two!) of silk pajamas.