The First Thing A Sleep Doctor Does In The Morning For Instant Energy

Image by Ivan Gener / Stocksy

November 14, 2021 — 15:01 PM

We've all had those mornings when we weren't as energized as we'd like to be upon first waking up. And now that shorter days and colder weather are upon us, we may be having those mornings more often. But according to board-certified sleep specialist Michael J. Breus, Ph.D., there's one simple thing you can do to get energy fast. Here's what he recommends.

Why you should add breathwork to your morning routine.

One of the best ways to get energized fast, according to Breus, is by harnessing the power of the breath.

"Wake up your respiratory system with 15 deep breaths," he explains, adding that the resulting flood of oxygen to your brain will certainly help perk you up.

Breus adds that he personally meets with a group on Zoom almost every day to breathe together using the popular Wim Hof Method. Though even if you're not ready to fully commit to this method, research shows that breathwork, in general, is associated with both emotional control and psychological well-being.

A few more energizing breathwork routines to try.

Ready to give morning breathwork a try? You can opt for 15 deep breaths when you wake up, try your hand at the Wim Hof Method, or go with one of the following breathing routines for energy. Pair these routines with a healthy bedtime ritual, a consistent sleep-wake schedule, and perhaps a sleep-promoting supplement to ensure that you feel restored and ready to go in the mornings.*

The 4-4-4-4 breath (box breath)

As breathwork teacher Gwen Dittmar previously wrote for mbg, box breathing comes through the Navy SEAL lineage and is also known as square breathing or 4-4-4-4 breath. Not only does this breathwork technique slow down the heart rate and deepen concentration, but it also heightens efficiency and performance, Dittmar says. "It's best to use in the morning to wake up, in the middle of the day if sleepy, or before a big project or meeting that requires your focus," she adds.

How to do it:

  1. Start by releasing all of the air from your chest, and hold your breath for 4 seconds.
  2. Breathe through the nose for 4 seconds.
  3. Hold your breath at the top of your inhale for 4 seconds.
  4. Exhale through the nose for 4 seconds.
  5. Hold your breath at the bottom of your exhale for 4 seconds.
  6. Repeat for 5 minutes to feel the effects.

Breath of fire

Breath of fire is a pranayama technique that comes from the Kundalini yoga tradition. As Dittmar explains, it's a rather intense and advanced technique—but it'll definitely wake you up. She adds that it shouldn't be practiced if you're pregnant, experiencing vertigo, or have high blood pressure.

How to do it:

  1. Sit up tall.
  2. Breathe in and out through the nose, pressing the belly out during the inhale, and pulling the belly in during the exhale.
  3. The breathing will be loud and quick as you increase the pace of breathing.
  4. To start, set a timer for 30 seconds and build up to 4 minutes over a period of time as you feel comfortable.

The takeaway.

While we may not all be morning people, a little breathwork can go a long way toward getting you from groggy to energized. So on those mornings when you feel yourself dragging, sit up nice and tall, and breathe it out.

