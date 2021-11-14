The First Thing A Sleep Doctor Does In The Morning For Instant Energy

"Wake up your respiratory system with 15 deep breaths," he explains, adding that the resulting flood of oxygen to your brain will certainly help perk you up.

Breus adds that he personally meets with a group on Zoom almost every day to breathe together using the popular Wim Hof Method. Though even if you're not ready to fully commit to this method, research shows that breathwork, in general, is associated with both emotional control and psychological well-being.